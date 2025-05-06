^

Sports

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski named commission chair for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 5:00pm
Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former Asian Games equestrian champion Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski was appointed recently by the International Olympic Committee as coordination commission chair of the 2032 Brisbane Games. 

The IOC executive board member will take over the familiar role, having served in the same commission that handled the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris editions of the quadrennial meet. 

But instead of a member, Jaworski will lead the committee this time as per directive of IOC chief Thomas Bach following a recommendation from president-elect Kirsty Coventry, who vacated the role following her recent election. 

Jaworski was also an evaluation committee member in Paris and in 2028 in Los Angeles. 

That was apart from her wealth of experience as IOC executive board member since 2020.

She was also IOC member for 12 years now. 

As commission chair, she will oversee the planning and delivery of the Brisbane Games, working in close partnership with the organizing committee, the Olympic Movement stakeholders, local authorities and International Sports Federations. 

On the side, she currently chairs the Olympic Education Commission and a member of several others, including Digital Engagement and Marketing Communications, Sustainability and Legacy, and Esports . 

Her previous roles also include work on the Women and Sport, Olympic Channel and Communications commissions, together with the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad.

