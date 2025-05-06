Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

The running event will also have its next stops in Muntinlupa City, Parañaque City, Makati City and Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Dickyias Mendioro and Maricar Camacho showed the way in the sold-out Pasay leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series 2025 on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Mendioro came out of nowhere and set the time of 53 minutes and 14 seconds to rule the men’s division in the 16K category, while Camacho continued to prove that she’s one of the elites, pacing the women with her time of one hour, eight minutes, and 41 seconds.

Not far behind among the males are James Kevin Cruz (54:32) and James Darrel Orduna (56:06), while completing the podium for the females are Jocelyn Elijeran (1:13:16) and Jen Galvez (1:18:58) in this race which has Rexona as title sponsor, organized by RUNRIO, and has Summit as official hydration partner, ION+ Advanced Electrolyte as the official electrolyte partner, and the SM MOA Complex as venue partner.

Celebrity Joshua Garcia also spiced up the 10K race as he participated in his first ever run together with VIPs from Unilever and Rexona.

“Maiba naman kasi parang I'm used to parties and ganoon naman palagi. Pero para maiba naman, healthy-healthy na muna ako ngayon and tignan natin kung hanggang saan tayo dalhin,” he said.

Rexona, for its part, uniquely had activations across the route to provide runners a freshness boost, staying true to its commitment to not let anybody down.

Still, familiar faces in Edsel Moral (32:19) and Maria Jonna Lina Abutas (42:35) copped the top spot in their respective divisions in 10K. Gilbert Laido (34:21) was a distant second for the men, while at third was Mark Anthony Oximar (34:56), as April Rose Diaz (44:14) and Bernadette Sales (48:57) made up the women’s top three.

Mark Angelo Biagtan was the fastest in 5K with his time of 16:44, ahead of Cavin Vidal (17:20) and Evelou Abutas (17:49) among the men, while Shaira Mae Fantilaga (20:59) had the best mark among the women followed by Jo Punay (21:59) and Jyzel Gabriel (22:59).

The running event will also have its next stops in Muntinlupa City, Parañaque City, Makati City and Quezon City. Gold sponsors include VYBE by BPI, Vaseline, Selecta, Pond’s, Surf, Dove & Dove Hair, and Close Up.