^

Sports

Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 3:18pm
Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon
MPT DriveHub (MPTD) hoisted the Tour of Luzon Perpetual Trophy with a P1-million prize.
Tour of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Joo Dae Yeung cornered more than P1 million as the individual classification champion, while Standard Insurance Philippines (SIP) banked the most in the team category with P1.63 million from the Tour of Luzon 2025’s total cash pot that sports patron Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) made juicier by raising the bar to more than P7 million.

Joo brought home with him to South Korea a total of P1,022,00 counting the cash he collected in Stage 1 where he clinched the Yellow, Most Combative and Sprint jerseys in the eight-stage race presented by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. and organized by DuckWorld PH.

MPT DriveHub (MPTD) hoisted the Tour of Luzon Perpetual Trophy with a P1-million prize, but it was SIP of team principal Ernesto “Judes” Echauz that had the biggest stash underscored by the P500,000 that Jan Paul Morales earned after finishing a mere six seconds behind Joo in the race for individual honors.

“Saying that they smiled their way to the bank isn’t the right phrase for the cyclists in this Great Revival,” said DuckWorld PH chairman and the Tour’s top organizer Patrick “Pato” Gregorio. “The cyclists and the teams didn’t have to wait long to receive their cash prizes.”

Indeed, all 119 riders who started for the 17 teams in Stage 1 in Paoay last April 2024 were all smiles on the night of Labor Day, May 1, as the MPTC and DuckWorld PH disbursed all P7,031,500 in prizes in cold cash right after the Closing Ceremony at the Camp John Hay Convention Center.

“A big night for everyone after the sacrifices and hard work they poured in each of the eight stages of the Tour of Luzon,” said Arrey Perez, Tour of Luzon’s executive director who’s the MPTC’s Chief Regulatory Officer.

It was one night to remember for each of the 400-strong Tour entourage — from a memorable opening night on the holy grounds of the world heritage site Paoay (San Agustin) Church to the celebratory closing ceremony made festive by an electrifying performance by Ben&Ben.

The Tour has overachieved: more than 100.30 million views and engagements in social media and who won’t forget MVP himself making the total cash pot even juicier by personally raising to P1 million the individual winner’s prize originally pegged at P500,000.

“The Tour of Luzon is back, cycling is back … in warp speed,” Gregorio said.

The teams and their earnings were SIP (P1,628,500),  MPTD (P1,557,000), Gapyeong Cycling Team (GPCT, P1,062,500), Go for Gold (G4G, P850,000), Victoria Sports Pro Cycling Team (VSPCT, P589,500), 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines (7RP, P399,500), Excellent Noodles Cycling Team (ENCT, P257,500), DReyna Orion Cement-Tatag Na Hindi Natitinag (P135,500), Philippines Under-23 Tom ‘N Toms Coffee (TNTC, P119,000), Malaysia Pro Cycling (P93,000), Dandex T-Prime Cycling Team (P70,000), Exodus Army Cycling Team (P63,000), Bryton Racing Tean Taiwan (P55,000), Crest Forwarder 1Team Visayas (P51,500), Team Pangasinan (P33,500), CCN Factory Racing Hong Kong (P33,000) and One Cycling Mindanao (P32,500).

The top 10 cash earners in the individual general classification were GPCT’s Joo (P1,022,000), SIP’s Morales (P581,000), MPTD’s Jonel Carcueva (P401,000), VSPC’s Nichol Pareja (P239,000), Best Young Rider G4G’s James Paul Ryan Escumbien (P201,000), SIP’s Jeremy Lizardo (P131,000), Eagle of the Mountain ENCT’s Joshua Pascual (P114,000), 7RP’s Rench Michael Bondoc (P113,500), SIP’s Ronald Oranza (P91,500) and G4G’s Jerico Jay Lucero (P82,500).

No entry or registration fee was collected from the teams for the Tour, which implemented doping tests in Stages 5 and 8 through the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization.

CYCLING

TOUR OF LUZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala cracks WTA Top 70 ranking

Eala cracks WTA Top 70 ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
There is no stopping Alex Eala’s progress.
Sports
fbtw
Warriors shoot down rockets

Warriors shoot down rockets

16 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, shaking off two straight...
Sports
fbtw
Two riders killed in British Supersport motorbike race

Two riders killed in British Supersport motorbike race

5 hours ago
Two motorcycle racers died and another was seriously injured in an 11-bike crash during a British Supersport event, organizers...
Sports
fbtw
Eala continues rise, reaches career-high No. 70 world ranking

Eala continues rise, reaches career-high No. 70 world ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
There is no stopping Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
EJ to Grace Vermosa meet

EJ to Grace Vermosa meet

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
EJ Obiena will attend the invitational pole vault meet at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, this afternoon but isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Knights buck slow start, sweep Lady Stags

Lady Knights buck slow start, sweep Lady Stags

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
For Letran to legitimately challenge for the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball title, it would need to play with nerves...
Sports
fbtw
Farm Fresh taps two more Italian coaching staff members

Farm Fresh taps two more Italian coaching staff members

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Farm Fresh is revamping its coaching staff with hopes of changing its fortunes in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League sea...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan tramples Caloocan to stretch unbeaten MPBL run

San Juan tramples Caloocan to stretch unbeaten MPBL run

3 hours ago
The San Juan Knights trounced Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, 76-61, and extended their winning run.
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International stays undefeated midway through Honor of Kings national league

Blacklist International stays undefeated midway through Honor of Kings national league

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Blacklist International remained the top Honor of Kings (HoK) team in the country as it swept the first half of the regular...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with