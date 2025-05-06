Taduran eyes to knock Shigeoka out in rematch

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) mini-flyweight champion Pedro Taduran is leaving nothing to chance and plans to go for a knockout against Japanese challenger Ginjiro Shigeoka in their rematch for the crown two weeks from now.

The 28-year-old Taduran said he’s looking to repeat the same win he scored against Shigeoka in their first meeting last July at the Shiga Prefecture capital of Otsu in Japan when he pulled off a technical knockout to wrest the IBF 105-pound title belt.

Their return bout is set in Osaka on May 24.

“Gagawin ko yung best ko sa laban at gagawin ko na ma-knock out siya para sure yung win natin,” vowed Taduran as he appeared in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

A two-time world champion, Taduran was accompanied by lead trainer Carl Penalosa Jr. and manager Cucuy Elorde from the Elorde boxing stable

Taduran sports a 17-4-1 record, including 13 KOs, and is responsible for inflicting Shigeoka’s first career loss a year ago behind that ninth round stoppage.

Penalosa, the eldest among the famed Penalosa boxing brothers, knows the camp of Shigeoka will try this time to stretch the fight going the distance and leave everything on the judges’ hands.

“Gusto na lang nila ngayon matapos ng 12 rounds. At takot ako diyan,” he admitted.

“Kaya first round pa lang, pasok na tayo agad. Knockout ang kailangan natin para manalo.”

Taduran was supposed to make his first title defense against Zhu Dianxing of China in Jeju Island, Korea last November only for the fight to be called off.

The cancelled bout eventually led to a rematch between Taduran and Shigeoka, who carries an impressive 11- record with 9 KOs.

The champion’s camp will leave for Japan on May 18.