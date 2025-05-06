PBA legend Ramon Fernandez's 'El Presidente Cup' golf tilt set for return

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine cage legend Ramon Fernandez once again tees off for a cause, presenting the 2nd El Presidente Cup: The Ramon Fernandez Charity Golf on June 13 at the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.

“I am overwhelmed and grateful for the incredible support we’re receiving. After the success of the first El Presidente Cup, we’re expecting another sold-out event, with even more excitement and heart,” said Fernandez.

A vibrant mix of celebrity golfers from the entertainment and sports world has confirmed participation in the event presented by Laus Group of Companies, Jetour Auto Philippines, New Canaan Insurance Agency and Philippine Sports Commission in cooperation with Marriot International, Capitol One Solar Energy, Smart Sports, Innovator, TW Steel, Global Defense Armour Cebu, Cebu Landmasters, RFK Solar Development Corp. and Philippine Airlines.

Fernandez, a four-time PBA Most Valuable Player awardee and one of the PBA’s 50 greatest players of all time, has embraced a new calling, giving back through the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation, which supports underprivileged but gifted young athletes in chasing their dreams.

This year’s tourney introduces the foundation’s first beneficiary in golf — 16-year-old David Charles Serdeña, a promising junior golfer set to compete in the FCG International in Pala Mera, the USWING Tournament in San Diego and the FCG Championships in Palm Desert.

“To be able to support a young talent like Charles Serdeña right before he represents our country abroad is truly a blessing,” said Fernandez. “This is what our foundation is all about: opening doors for those who dare to dream.”

Golfers can register for P5,000 (club members) and P10,000 (non-members) inclusive of special giveaways, green fee, caddy fee, golf cart use, lunch and a raffle coupon — plus live entertainment from OPM icons Side A, Ella May Saison and Chad Borja.

Hole-in-one prizes include a Mitsubishi Mirage, a Jetour Ice Cream Electric Car, P100,000 in cash and a four-day luxury stay at the Marriott International Renaissance Nusa Dua Resort in Bali, Indonesia.

Participants are also automatically eligible to win premium raffle prizes, such as a brand-new CPMoto150SC motorcycle, Manila-San Francisco-Manila roundtrip tickets, and many more.

All proceeds will benefit the project of the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation. For inquiries and registration, call 0905-3365508 or 0955-0258552