Olivarez, Arcilla collide for Governorâ€™s Cup tennis crown

Olivarez, Arcilla collide for Governor’s Cup tennis crown

Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 4:11pm
Johnny Arcilla (left) and Eric Jed Olivarez

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla leaned on their experience and determination to overpower their respective doubles partners and semifinal rivals, forging another head-to-head showdown — this time for the coveted Governor’s Cup National Open Tennis Championship title at the Iloilo Sports Complex courts.

The nation’s top two players, who have contested multiple Open titles over the past few years, marched into the finals with dominant semifinal performances. Olivarez, who recently defeated Arcilla in their title match in Parañaque, routed Vicente Anasta 6-0, 6-1. Meanwhile, Arcilla, a veteran Davis Cupper and 10-time PCA Open champion, overcame Ronard Joven 6-2, 6-4 in a clinical display.

En route to the finals of the event, which offers a champion’s purse of ?100,000, both players showcased their power and resolve. Olivarez cruised past John Benedict Santiago (6-3, 6-0), Austin delos Santos (6-2, 6-1), and Eric Jay Tangub (6-2, 7-5) before dismantling Anasta in the semis, dropping just one game in an emphatic victory in the week-long event sponsored by Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr.

Arcilla, defying Father Time at 44 years old, impressed with his enduring skill and consistency. He dispatched Claran Alipo-on (6-1, 6-1), Luke Flores (6-1, 6-1) and John Kendrick Bona (6-2, 6-2) before outlasting Joven in the semis.

After an initial exchange of serves, Arcilla broke Joven in the third and seventh games to claim the first set. He then broke serve in the opening game of the second set and battled Joven in a series of hold-hold games to secure his spot in the final.

Olivarez and Arcilla are set to clash for the singles championship on Friday.

In doubles action, the two finalists are also on a collision course. Olivarez and partner Anasta defeated the tandem of Allen Manlangit and Tangub 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the finals. They will face Arcilla and Joven, who survived a grueling semifinal match against Rolly Saga and Fritz Verdad, prevailing 6-3, 6-7(11), 10-5.

The Governor’s Cup marks the kickoff leg of the new tennis season and is held in conjunction with the Kasadyaan and Dinagyang Festival celebrations. The event also highlights the juniors’ category, showcasing the next generation of Philippine tennis talent with nine age-group titles at stake.

The juniors tournament includes boys’ and girls’ doubles, the Legends men’s doubles for the 50s and 60s age groups, and the Classified men’s doubles in Classes B and C in the long-running talent search is organized by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

ERIC JED OLIVAREZ

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
