Pacquiao vows to surprise fans in comeback vs Barrios

Manny Pacquiao faces off with World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios during the kickoff press conference for July 19 fight in Las Vegas.

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, at 46 years old, insists he still got more tricks left in the bag.

As he formally announced his ring return in a press conference Sunday (Manila time) against World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios, Pacquiao brimmed with confidence that he could pull off one last great performance.

“You know me, Manny Pacquiao. I always bring surprises to the fans, and that's my passion,” said Pacquiao (62-8-2, with 39 knockouts).

“And it's really important to the people that they will be happy after the fight,” added the Filipino southpaw, who will end a four-year retirement to challenge the younger and taller Barrios on July 19 (July 20 Manila time) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, already tagged as a heavy underdog heading into the fight, is facing disadvantages in age and size. On Sunday, the height gap was evident as he sized up Barrios (29-2-1, with 18 KOs), who is 16 years his junior and listed as six-feet tall.

The odds are heavily stacked against Pacquiao also due to his last performance, a 12-round unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021, where he looked like a shell of his former self. It turned out to be Pacquiao’s last pro bout.

A couple of exhibition bouts later — against Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in 2022 and Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo last year — Pacquiao is bound for his 73rd fight as a pro.

He is aiming to break his own record as the oldest welterweight champion, which he set in 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman at 40 years old to wrest the WBA strap.

Can he do it? That is the million-dollar question.

“Like I said, I always bring surprises to the fans,” Pacquiao continued.

The Hall of Fame-bound fighter already hit the ground running last week at his training base in Los Angeles, again under longtime trainer Freddie Roach, who is also facing a gargantuan task in ensuring his ward gets in tip-top shape.

“I'm not taking it (fight) lightly. I work hard. I like punishing myself to the limit. I can assure that I'm in 100% condition in the fight,” Pacquiao said.

For his part, Barrios is ready to seize the opportunity and chalk up the biggest name in his list of victims, which interestingly includes Ugas.

“I've never shied away from a firefight. This is my moment. I'm defending my title against a legend,” Barrios said.