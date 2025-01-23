^

Sports

Strong Group starts redemption bid vs UAE national team

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 4:04pm
Strong Group starts redemption bid vs UAE national team
Bannering SGA’s mission is former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.
Photo from Strong Group Athletic's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — And the redemption tour begins.

Strong Group Athletics takes on the United Arab Emirates national team as its first test in Group A of the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship Friday at the Al Nasr Club.

Game time is at 11 p.m. (Manila time) according to the revised schedule of the Middle East tourney as SGA’s debut got moved to second game from the opener of a triple-header bill.

Host team Al Nasr opens the curtain against Lebanon’s Beirut First at 9 p.m. as another Lebanese squad Sagesse SC battles UAE’s Sharjah SC at 1 a.m.

Another Philippine team in Zamboanga Valientes, in Group B, will debut on Saturday against Sharjah at 11 p.m.

But the spotlight is on SGA for now with hopes of kicking off its revenge bid on a high note after a buzzer-beating defeat against Lebanon’s Al Riyadi in the Dubai finals last year to bleed for a runner-up finish.

Al Riyadi, however, is out of the 10-team field this time around to crown a new Dubai king.

Bannering SGA’s mission is former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins alongside ex-PBA champion import Chris McCullough, who steered the Philippine club to the Jones Cup title last year to make up for its Dubai shortcoming.

Also in the fray for head coach Charles Tiu’s squad is another American import Malachi Richardson as well as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized players Andray Blatche and Ange Kouame. 

Mikey Williams, Jason Brickman, Chris Koon, Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso will spearhead the local roster with Tiu’s St. Benilde players in NCAA MVP Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga will be led by former UAAP Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf, 7-foot-6 sensation Sam Deguara, former PBA pros Prince Caperal, Mike Tolomia, Rudy Lingganay and Kyt Jimenez as well as collegiate stars Forthsky Padrigao and Nic Cabañero of University of Santo Tomas.

DEMARCUS COUSINS

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner&rsquo;s Cup bid with first win

Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner’s Cup bid with first win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Finally, a win.
Sports
fbtw
Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The Philippines has participated in 10 editions of the Dubai International Basketball Championships since Smart Gilas, coached...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after blasting Rain or Shine Elasto Painters,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL cancels preseason tourney

MPBL cancels preseason tourney

23 hours ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) has decided to scrap its preseason tournament this year for member teams...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts in peril after EASL loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings

Bolts in peril after EASL loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts were pushed to the brink of elimination in the East Asia Super League (EASL) after losing the Ryukyu Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Butler suspended by Heat again over missed flight

Butler suspended by Heat again over missed flight

2 hours ago
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been hit with a new suspension after missing a team flight to Milwaukee.
Sports
fbtw
Career-high 54 for Gilgeous-Alexander as Thunder roll Pacers

Career-high 54 for Gilgeous-Alexander as Thunder roll Pacers

3 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for a career-high 54 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder overpowered the Utah Jazz 123-114...
Sports
fbtw
Eala dominates Dutch foe in W100 Bengaluru tourney

Eala dominates Dutch foe in W100 Bengaluru tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala dominated her way to the next round of the W100 Bengaluru, crushing the Netherlands’ Arianne...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with