Homegrown golf talents, global stars face off as Philippine Open unfolds

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 2:05pm
Angelo Que (left) and Tony Lascuña.
(Pilipinas Golf)

CARMONA, Cavite – The Philippine Open gets going Thursday, January 23, showcasing a captivating mix of local heroes, international stars and promising talents.

With a rich legacy as Asia's oldest national championship, the tournament carries the weight of history and the aspirations of players aiming to carve their names into the sport's illustrious annals.

The Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club sets the stage, offering a meticulously designed 7,138-yard par-70 Masters course. Known for its sleek greens and strategic hazards, the course promises to test precision, strategy and nerve. Tournament organizers even transformed two par-5s into par-4s to elevate the challenge, emphasizing accuracy over power.

Angelo Que, a seasoned Philippine contender, is determined to reclaim glory. Having won the Open in 2008, Que enters this $500,000 championship with a blend of confidence and measured expectations.

He credits his home-course advantage for bolstering his readiness but remains mindful of the strong international field that includes three former Asian Tour Order of Merit winners.

“Malaki ang chance niya (Que), kasi maganda ang pinapalo,” said his coach, Bong Lopez, a former national champion and Southwoods’ range director. “Kailangan lang mag-ingat para maka-perfect start.”

Que tees off at 6:55 a.m. on the first hole with Christopher Hickmann and Rahil Gangee, aiming for a steady start and an eventual birdie streak.

Lopez advised Que to maintain a conservative approach early on, predicting that patience would pave the way for success.

“Huwag muna masyado aggressive kasi he knows the course. I’m sure dadating din ang maraming birdies,” he said.

Lopez estimated a winning score of 16 to 20-under par, provided the weather remains calm.

Another Filipino favorite, Miguel Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open champion, is also in the spotlight. With home-course familiarity as an advantage, Tabuena starts his campaign at 7:15 a.m. against former champion Steve Lewton and LIV Golf standout Chase Koepka.

The international field adds another layer of intrigue. Asian Tour veterans like Jazz Janewattananond, Chan Shih-chang and Kim Yeongsu headline the marquee matchups, while rising stars like Justin delos Santos and Rianne Malixi aim to make a mark. Malixi, the lone female amateur in the field, will play alongside Ervin Chang and Danthai Boonma at 8:15 a.m.

The tournament’s dynamic groupings promise fierce competition. Justin Quiban will face off against Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Jeunghun Wang at 11:45 a.m., while Taichi Kho, Travis Smyth, and Scott Vincent take center stage in another high-stakes clash at 11 a.m.

This year’s Open emphasizes finesse over sheer power. Players predict winning scores could range from 13-under to 20-under par, contingent on weather conditions and course strategy. With the game’s ever-evolving technology making long drives more common, the adjustments to par values add a compelling twist that levels the playing field.

As the tournament unwraps, all eyes are on the contenders’ ability to navigate the challenges posed by the course’s intricate layout. From the veterans seeking redemption to the rookies chasing their first big break, the Philippine Open promises to be a celebration of golf’s enduring appeal.

