Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead

Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 12:55pm
Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead
Janine Pontejos
FIBA

Games Wednesday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4 p.m. - Galeries Tower vs CEU

6 p.m. - San Juan vs Solar Home

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong debut in the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) Wednesday, January 22, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

CEU takes on Galeries Tower at 4 p.m. as the Scorpions look to join the UST Tigresses, Imus Sis-VBL Lady Magdalo and New Zealand-Bluefire Valkyries as early leaders in the league.

Pontejos, who became the head coach of her alma mater CEU last year, is fresh off guiding the Scorpions to the WNCAA title last month, where they swept University of Makati in the best-of-three finals.

Key players for CEU include lanky guard Jiyan Ferolino, versatile winger Jessica Mahusay, and powerhouse center Dorie Montecalbo.

However, the Scorpions face a formidable challenge against the Galeries Skyrisers, a team bolstered by two-time UAAP MVP Analyn Almazan.

The Ai Lebornio-coached Skyrisers also feature reinforcements from the UE Lady Warriors, adding depth to their roster in this tournament supported by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and MPBL Party-list.

In the evening's 6 p.m. matchup in this league — which is also backed by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin — the San Juan Lady Knights will clash with the Solar Home Suns.

The Lady Knights are led by a star-studded lineup featuring former UST Tigress Jhenn Angeles, La Salle Lady Archer Ara Abaca, Ateneo Blue Eagle LJ Miranda, and NU Lady Bulldog Annick Edimo Tiky.

On the other hand, the Suns, under the guidance of coach Iris Isip, boast a strong squad bannered by former Ateneo Blue Eagle Jollina Go and ex-Fighting Maroon Pesky Pesquera.

Fans can catch the action live on IBC 13 and through the league’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

CEU

JANINE PONTEJOS

SCORPIONS

WMPBL
