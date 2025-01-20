^

Sports

Team Secret falls to Pinoy-powered Global Esports in VCT Pacific opener

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 11:19am
The VCT Pacific Kickoff Stage at the Sangam Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea.
VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret lost to Global Esports, 1-2, in the opening weekend of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Kickoff Tournament.

Indian organization Global Esports saw major roster changes during the off-season, with the team adding Filipinos Federico "Papi" Evangelista (formerly NAOS Esports), Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo (formerly Oasis Gaming) and substitute Mark "patrickWHO" Musni.

In the battle with some of their compatriots, the Adobo Gang started the series with a dominant win in Abyss, 13-3. But Global Esports took an eight-consecutive-round run in its map pick of Split to force a decider after a final score of 7-13.

In Pearl, Global Esports' Evangelista brought his team on top, finishing the map at 6-13, taking an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 209, to send Team Secret to the lower brackets.

Global Esports will continue its run in the upper bracket against Talon on January 21, 4 p.m. (Manila time); while Team Secret will face the loser of the matchup in the first round of the lower bracket on January 26, 7 p.m. (Manila time).

ESPORTS

GAMING

VALORANT
