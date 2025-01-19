Rosario eyes redemption in new Gilas stint

MANILA, Philippines -- Redemption is the name of the game as Troy Rosario brims with hunger and excitement in his surprise return to the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the final window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers next month.

Almost three years since his last national team stint, Rosario has been called up by Gilas head coach Tim Cone, also his mentor in Ginebra, to the Gilas camp to fill up the void set to be left by injured players Kai Sotto (ACL) and Kevin Quiambao (sprain).

And Rosario can’t wait to strut his stuff once again with hopes of redeeming himself after being part of the infamous Gilas’ team that settled for a silver medal for the first time in 33 years in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

"Happy na makakabalik ulit sa Gilas after three years yata. Well, hindi naging maganda 'yung last (stint) noong SEA Games 2022 so bounce back siguro," said the 32-year-old forward with three SEA Games gold medals under his belt.

“In-ask ako nina Boss Alfrancis (Chua) and coach Tim. Mga boss na nagsabi so why not try? Siyempre para sa bayan. ‘Yun lagi kong iniisip kapag pinapatawag ako sa national team. Wag kang hihindi sa bayan.”

Rosario was also part of Cone’s SEA Games championship team at home in 2019 and the FIBA World Cup under Yeng Guiao that same year before playing under Chot Reyes from there on.

With a revamped squad led by rising stars and under Cone’s tutelage, Gilas improved by leaps and bounds since then highlighted by the Asian Games title for the first time in 61 years, tough stand in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament and an unbeaten record in the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Nothing is cast in stone with regards to Rosario’s inclusion in the Final 12 but what motivates him is the challenge of riding with the fresh legs of Gilas youngsters led by Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, Mason Amos, Calvin Oftana and Dwight Ramos – with Sotto and Quiambao out.

“Maganda na ‘yung tinatakbo nila pero dahil sa injuries, kailangan nila ng tulong. Sana makasabay pa ako sa mga bata kasi hindi na rin tayo bumabata,” said Rosario, who sees himself as the "kuya" Ranidel de Ocampo and Marc Pingris to then Gilas newbies like him, June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar.

"Well, hindi pa naman sure na Final 12 pero gaya nga ng laging sinasabi ko, basta nandun sa pool, may pag-asa na makapasok sa Final 12. Tatrabahuhin ko 'yung laro ko para mag-fit sa sistema. Malay natin, makasama sa Final 12,"

Rosario and company will be assembled by Cone in a Doha training camp early next month as the Asia Cup-bound Gilas (4-0) goes on the road against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand on February 20 and 23, respectively, for a Group B sweep.