2nd Barako Cup golf tilt tees off in Batangas

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 2:18pm
MANILA, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the 2nd Barako Cup Golf Tournament to headline the Lipa City Fiesta 2025 in two world-class golf courses in Batangas starting Wednesday. 

Over fifty squads are entered in the unique tournament to be held at the Summit Point and Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Clubs in Lipa that was inaugurated last year to promote golf tourism in Southern Luzon, more than just its already world-renowned culture and culinary.

Last year’s champion Katy’s Farm, made up of fancied golfers from Riviera and Summit Point Golf Clubs, headline the cast along with the established clubs nationwide following a ceremonial tee off yesterday at the undulating fairways of Mt. Malarayat.

Mt. Malarayat boasts a panoramic course situated along the Malarayat mountain range while Summit Point brims with an international vibe with holes patterned after the famed St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, Augusta National and Cypress Point courses.

Also in the fray are bets from the United States and Australia as Barako Cup presses on its drive to being a staple golf tourney in the country like the renowned Fil-Am Invitationals and the PAL Interclub Golf Tournament.

And Lipa, with its chill weather, scenic mountainous view and good food of the Batangas Province, is the perfect avenue in line with the city’s 10-day fiesta celebration in honor of patron saint San Sebastian from January 11 to January 20 featuring 50 events.

“Hopefully maging part ang Barako Cup ng tradition ng golfers at maisama ‘yung Lipa sa regular nilang pinupuntahan dahil hindi magpapahuli ang world-class na golf courses ng Lipa. We hope they get to experience life outside the golf course as well with Lipa’s culture and food,” said Lipa Mayor Eric Africa.

“This is to expose Lipa to the tourism world through sports, para ma-engganyo ang mga world-class golfers to come in to Lipa to experience our beautiful climate, great food and warm hospitality of Lipeños,” added Lipa City Fiesta Executive Committee chairperson Gwendolyn Ku Wong.

Barako Cup follows the format of the Fil-Am tourney in Baguio but with a twist, championing inclusivity by featuring female, junior and senior players in the same teams as to the regular and amateur players (54 years old and younger).

“That’s what makes the Barako Cup unique. It’s one of the special flavors to encourage everyone to join and hopefully, isa sa aabangan ng golfers in the coming years,” added Summit Point general manager Vic de Guzman, joined by Mt. Malarayat GM Romeo Garcia, Barako Cup tournament chairman Damasus Wong and co-founder Abraham “Abe” Avena, a legend in the sport.

Avena, along with Wong and National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) coach Abe Rosal, towed Team Ramada to a runner-up finish last year just behind Katy’s Farm as Team Malarayat completed the podium.

Aside from the Barako Cup, Lipa will also stage a bevy of festivities in San Sebastian:Isang Musikal, Culinary Treasures of Lipa, Drum and Lyre Competition, Family Marathon, Zumba ng Bayan, Palengke Got Talent, Ms. Gay Universe Lipa, Trade Fair, Housing Expo, Gandang Sr. Lola, DepEd Night, Bingo for TODA, Sanlibong Bata, Sanlibong Saya for schools, Pamanang Hibla for local weavers and designers, talent shows for the youth and Esports tournament.

Completing the fiesta are Mutya ng Lipa, Yabangan Nights, 10th Mario D. Africa Sr. Memorial Chess Cup, Battle of the Dance Crew, Celebrity Basketball, Concelebrated Mass, Grand Float Parade and Grand Concert.

