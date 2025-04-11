^

World-class golf, entertainment loom in maiden 'The International Series Philippines'

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 11:56am
MANILA, Philippines — Prime movers of The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus promised "world-class golf and world-class entertainment" for the landmark event slated October 23-26 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Offering a prize purse of $2 million (approximately P114 million) and tipped to feature some big-name players from the LIV Golf League and the Asian Tour, this will be the International Series’ maiden gig on Philippine soil.

“We’re still six months out from the event but I think the public, golf fans and all stakeholders can look forward to some really world-class golf and world-class entertainment,” said Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, as he and Vicky Jones, Managing Director of 54 Asia Pacific, briefed select reporters on ongoing preparations Friday.

"It's a given they can expect fantastic golf at an incredible facility but what the International Series will also bring is that sense of fun and entertainment. It’s an event for everyone — for families, golf fans, casual fans. We’re looking at creating a great experience for all ages. We’ll have our traditional audience who will be on the fairways watching play but we're also looking at incorporating family activities on the side at the venue," said Jones.

Singh declined to name the big guns expected to fly in but assured Pinoy fans of “an array of international stars”.

“The event in the Philippines sits at such a crucial time. It’s right towards the end of the season and players from LIV will be jockeying for position, players from the Asian Tour will be trying to get Order of Merit points. They’re playing for a lot in that final stretch which always is a good sign for players who are looking to come in to play so that would be another factor we hope will drive greater participation,” he said.

Singh and Jones are grateful to BingoPlus for making the first Philippine stop of the International Series a reality.

“They’ve been incredible. I think the limited interaction we’ve had so far has all been very positive, very driven at success and very clear on what they would like. I continue to be grateful for them for their participation and for bringing such a large event into the Philippines,” said Singh.

“I think also being able to create an incredible experience for their customers is going to be a key focus for us and that’s going to be critical to this great partnership,” Jones added.

