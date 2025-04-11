Uy slips to joint 25th as hopes fade in Chonburi

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy faltered in a backside finish and tumbled down to joint 25th place with a 75, virtually bowing out of the title chase in the Chonburi Ladies Championship still led by Thai Prima Thammarks at the Tressure Hill Golf Club in Chon Buri, Thailand on Thursday.

Uy, who kicked off her campaign in the Thai LPGA Tour event with a 71 for a share of 12th spot, endured a challenging frontside stint, birdying the ninth to make up for her miscue on the previous hole. But she bogeyed the 11th and after a run of pars, she wavered at the finish, conceding strokes in the last two holes to drop 13 spots down the leaderboard.

With a 146 aggregate, the Filipina campaigner fell 10 strokes off Thammaraks, held sway by one with an eight-under 136 after slowing down with a 69 marred by a last-hole miscue. This enabled Thanita Muangkhumsakul, who charged back with a 67, to pull within one with a 137 heading to the last 18 holes.

Kornkanok Sungpankhao also remained in the hunt with a 69 for a 138, while multi-titled PK Kongkraphan also carded a 69 to pool a 139 for joint fourth wtih Kn Bunnabodee, who also put in a three-under card.

But while Uy safely made it to the final round despite her slide, compatriots Marvi Monsalve and Kayla Nocum failed to advance with identical 81s for 157 and 159, respectively.