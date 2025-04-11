^

Sports

Uy slips to joint 25th as hopes fade in Chonburi

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 12:49pm
Uy slips to joint 25th as hopes fade in Chonburi
Daniella Uy.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy faltered in a backside finish and tumbled down to joint 25th place with a 75, virtually bowing out of the title chase in the Chonburi Ladies Championship still led by Thai Prima Thammarks at the Tressure Hill Golf Club in Chon Buri, Thailand on Thursday.

Uy, who kicked off her campaign in the Thai LPGA Tour event with a 71 for a share of 12th spot, endured a challenging frontside stint, birdying the ninth to make up for her miscue on the previous hole. But she bogeyed the 11th and after a run of pars, she wavered at the finish, conceding strokes in the last two holes to drop 13 spots down the leaderboard.

With a 146 aggregate, the Filipina campaigner fell 10 strokes off Thammaraks, held sway by one with an eight-under 136 after slowing down with a 69 marred by a last-hole miscue. This enabled Thanita Muangkhumsakul, who charged back with a 67, to pull within one with a 137 heading to the last 18 holes.

Kornkanok Sungpankhao also remained in the hunt with a 69 for a 138, while multi-titled PK Kongkraphan also carded a 69 to pool a 139 for joint fourth wtih Kn Bunnabodee, who also put in a three-under card.

But while Uy safely made it to the final round despite her slide, compatriots Marvi Monsalve and Kayla Nocum failed to advance with identical 81s for 157 and 159, respectively.

DANIELLA UY

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Talion, Serdenia notch ICTSI JPGT victories

Talion, Serdenia notch ICTSI JPGT victories

14 hours ago
Levonne Talion and Charles Serdenia delivered contrasting performances, fueling their ICTSI Junior PGT Championship campaigns...
Sports
fbtw
Early Montecarlo exit for Djokovic

Early Montecarlo exit for Djokovic

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic rued a “horrible” performance as he crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in his opening match...
Sports
fbtw

Haven for Pinoy boxers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
There’s a home in Las Vegas where Filipino fighters live and train, dreaming of a future to provide a better tomorrow for their families.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Pirates pump life on sagging bid

Lady Pirates pump life on sagging bid

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University routed Jose Rizal U, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, yesterday to continue to fight for dear life...
Sports
fbtw
Sea Lions wi Game 3 thriller for UCAL crown

Sea Lions wi Game 3 thriller for UCAL crown

14 hours ago
Allen Vergara buried a huge trey in the crunch as Olivarez College pulled off a thrilling 79-74 win over Philippine Christian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Isidro faces Japanese in ONE Friday Fights Bangkok card

Isidro faces Japanese in ONE Friday Fights Bangkok card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Another Filipino will try to make some noise in ONE Championship. 
Sports
fbtw
Ferrari duo counting on change of fortune in Bahrain

Ferrari duo counting on change of fortune in Bahrain

4 hours ago
Ferrari is seeking an uptick in its fortunes at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after a lackluster start to the seas...
Sports
fbtw
World No. 1 Scheffler makes strong start to&nbsp;Masters title defense

World No. 1 Scheffler makes strong start to Masters title defense

4 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is a bit surprised that most recent Masters champions have scored in the top 10 after...
Sports
fbtw
AI only just beginning to revolutionize the NBA game

AI only just beginning to revolutionize the NBA game

4 hours ago
It’s not a scene out of the future, but a reality on the hard courts of today.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with