Isidro faces Japanese in ONE Friday Fights Bangkok card

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 11:15am
MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino will try to make some noise in ONE Championship. 

Ezekiel Isidro will make his ONE Friday Fights debut on Friday, April 11, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. 

The 21-year-old will take on Japan’s Tsukasa Mizoguchi in a flyweight MMA bout to open up the ONE Friday Fights 104 card.

Isidro has a win-loss record of 2-0. He defeated Marwin Quirante in his MMA debut back in 2023.

But on Friday, he will try to deal Mizoguchi his first professional MMA loss. 

The 21-year-old Japanese won his first three fights. But, his last match came back in June 2023 — a knockout win over Kosuke Eda.

The main event will be a strawweight muay thai bout between Chartpayak Saksatoon and Kompet Fairtex. The co-main event will be a Muay Thai catchweight clash between Sanpet Sor Salacheep and Satangthong Chor Hapayak.

MMA

ONE FC
