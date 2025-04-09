Claudia Barretto marries long-time boyfriend Basti Lorenzo

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Claudia Barretto tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Basti Lorenzo on their 10th anniversary as a couple.

Claudia and Basti exchanged their wedding vows in St. James the Great Parish in Muntinlupa.

Claudia's mom Marjorie, siblings Julia, Dani, Leon, Erich and father Dennis Padilla attended the intimate wedding ceremony.

Richard Gomez, his wife Lucy Torres as well as Hannah and Ella Pangilinan also attended the wedding.

Basti is the son of business tycoon Martin Ignacio Lorenzo. He is also the brother of Erich Gonzales' husband, Mateo Lorenzo.

In her interview with Boy Abunda in 2017, Claudia shared her relationship with Basti.

"We're just like every other couple. We go out. We go on dates. We hang out at each other's houses. It's super normal," she said.

"Every stage. Like when he first started asking me out, when I started liking him. I was very vocal about it and I told my mom everything."

