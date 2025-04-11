^

Sports

Korea's Sungjae Im carries Asia’s challenge with solid 71 in Masters

Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 1:32pm
Korea's Sungjae Im carries Asiaâ€™s challenge with solid 71 in Masters
Sungjae Im
PGA Tour

Back in his happy place, Korea’s Sungjae Im dusted off some recent sluggish form to emerge as the standout Asian performer on day one of the Masters Tournament following a 1-under 71 on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Im, who finished runner-up in the 2020 Masters, traded three birdies against two bogeys at Augusta National to end the first round in a share of 11th position, six shots behind early pacesetter Justin Rose, who opened with a brilliant 65 for a three-stroke lead in the year’s first major.

Singaporean amateur Hiroshi Tai, who earned a Masters debut following his victory in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship, produced a memorable 73 for joint 38th to put himself in position for the weekend rounds. Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, also signed for a 73, as did Korea’s Tom Kim.

With another joint-eighth finish at Augusta National in 2022 under his belt, Im always cherishes the opportunity to tee up in the Masters. After turning in 37 following a bogey on the fifth hole, the smooth-swinging Korean star holed a 22-footer for birdie on the 10th before converting 10-footers on Hole Nos. 12 and 18, against a second bogey on the 17th hole.

“It’s a solid start. Played quite nicely all day and kept the ball in play for much of my round,” said Im.

A two-time PGA Tour winner, the 27-year-old began his 2025 season in strong fashion with top-5 finishes at The Sentry and Farmers Insurance Open early in the year but Im’s game subsequently went lukewarm with a T19 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March being his best finish in his last seven starts.

He missed his fair share of greens in regulation on Thursday but showed some deft touches around the treacherous greens at Augusta National to keep himself within striking reach of the leader. 

“You have to be patient around here and I did that and managed to come in with a few birdies on the back nine,” he said.

“It is always great to come back here and I’ve got good memories.”

The 23-year-old Tai is the first Singaporean golfer to compete in the Masters Tournament and he held his head high following a round that included two birdies where he converted putts of five feet and nine feet on the 8th and 18th holes respectively. However, the Georgia Tech student endured a baptism of fire at Amen Corner as he bogeyed the 11th hole and suffered a double bogey on the par-5 13th hole when his approach found Rae’s Creek.

Hearing his name being called out on the first tee box is a memory that will linger with Tai for a long time.

“I took a couple of deep breaths. I was on the putting green and I saw the group in front of us go off and there was a lot of people there and I was like, this is a little different,” said Tai.

“Stepped on the tee and then they say, fore please driving, Hiroshi Tai, something like that, and luckily I hit it in the middle and hit a good one. But definitely a little different, but a really good experience.

“I played really solid today, just one bad wedge shot on 13. Wind was kind of swirling there, which I knew was going to happen. It's happened before. So I wasn't too surprised by that. I kind of caught it a little thin. But biggest adjustment tomorrow is just getting enough rest and taking a couple more take breaths tomorrow when I hit, especially on some tougher shots like that.”

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners share second place following rounds of 68s while Rory McIlroy, who is chasing to complete his career grand slam, carded a 72, which included two double bogeys in his last four holes.

GOLF

MASTERS

PGA TOUR

SUNGJAE IM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Talion, Serdenia notch ICTSI JPGT victories

Talion, Serdenia notch ICTSI JPGT victories

15 hours ago
Levonne Talion and Charles Serdenia delivered contrasting performances, fueling their ICTSI Junior PGT Championship campaigns...
Sports
fbtw
Early Montecarlo exit for Djokovic

Early Montecarlo exit for Djokovic

15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic rued a “horrible” performance as he crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in his opening match...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Pirates pump life on sagging bid

Lady Pirates pump life on sagging bid

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University routed Jose Rizal U, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, yesterday to continue to fight for dear life...
Sports
fbtw

Haven for Pinoy boxers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
There’s a home in Las Vegas where Filipino fighters live and train, dreaming of a future to provide a better tomorrow for their families.
Sports
fbtw
Sea Lions wi Game 3 thriller for UCAL crown

Sea Lions wi Game 3 thriller for UCAL crown

15 hours ago
Allen Vergara buried a huge trey in the crunch as Olivarez College pulled off a thrilling 79-74 win over Philippine Christian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe ups stakes in bid to recoup 55 million euros from PSG

Mbappe ups stakes in bid to recoup 55 million euros from PSG

3 hours ago
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe on Thursday (Friday Manila time) unleashed a legal offensive against Paris Saint-Germain...
Sports
fbtw
Isidro faces Japanese in ONE Friday Fights Bangkok card

Isidro faces Japanese in ONE Friday Fights Bangkok card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Another Filipino will try to make some noise in ONE Championship. 
Sports
fbtw
Ferrari duo counting on change of fortune in Bahrain

Ferrari duo counting on change of fortune in Bahrain

5 hours ago
Ferrari is seeking an uptick in its fortunes at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after a lackluster start to the seas...
Sports
fbtw
World No. 1 Scheffler makes strong start to&nbsp;Masters title defense

World No. 1 Scheffler makes strong start to Masters title defense

5 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is a bit surprised that most recent Masters champions have scored in the top 10 after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with