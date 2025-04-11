^

Sports

Lady Tamaraws aim to boost hopes for semis slot, bonus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 2:23pm
THe FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate a point during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup with the UP Fighting maroons Sunday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

Games Saturday 

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. - UE vs UST (men)

11 a.m. - AdU vs FEU (men)

1 p.m. - UE vs UST (women)

3 p.m. - AdU vs FEU (women)

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University tackles Adamson in a joint bid to clinch a Final Four ticket and boost its bonus goal in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Action sizzles at 3 p.m., with the Lady Tamaraws eyeing to follow the footsteps of reigning champion National University Lady Bulldogs on to the semis with still two games to go in their two-round campaign.

At 8-4, FEU in the process could trim the gap from NU (10-2) and second-running La Salle (8-3) in a wide-open race to the Top 2 for the coveted twice-to-beat incentives in the semis with a victory. 

Santo Tomas, running at fourth with a 7-4 slate, also tries to move closer to the Final Four against the winless University of the East (0-11) at 1 p.m.

The bigger opportunity, however, is on the Lady Tamaraws, who eliminated the Ateneo Blue Eagles (4-8) with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 win on Wednesday. And they could do the same to the Lady Falcons (4-7) by handing them their eighth defeat.

With University of Santo Tomas already sporting seven wins, only the host University of the Philippines (5-6) would remain in contention if FEU takes care of business with ease — at the hands of an expected heavy Adamson retaliation led by super rookie Shaina Nitura.

“We all have the same goal so it’s just a matter of who has more desire to get to the Final Four,” said coach Tina Salak, eyeing a deep run in her alma mater return after a short break last season when FEU reached the semis as well.

Meanwhile, semis-bound and bonus-assured FEU (11-1) seeks to close in on a top-seed finish against Adamson (2-9) at 11 a.m. after the duel between semis hopeful UST (7-4) and also-ran UE (0-12) at 9 a.m.

FEU

LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
