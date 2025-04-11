^

MPBL: San Juan downs Batangas; Bataan stuns Imus in MPBL

Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 11:49am
MPBL: San Juan downs Batangas; Bataan stuns Imus in MPBL
Orlan Wamar clustered eight points, spiked by back-to-back triples, for San Juan.

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan Knights banked on Orlan Wamar and Dexter Maiquez to subdue the Batangas City Tanduay Rhum Masters, 72-63, on Thursday and extend their hot streak in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Wamar clustered eight points, spiked by back-to-back triples, while Maiquez also poured eight as they outscored the entire Rhum Masters, 16-15, in the fourth quarter and powered the Knights to their fifth straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

San Juan, the 2019 MPBL champion, only trails Nueva Ecija (7-0) and is ahead of fellow unbeaten teams Muntinlupa (3-0) and Pasig (1-0), and reigning titlist Pampanga, Abra, Zamboanga, Rizal Province and Quezon Province, all with 5-1 slates, in the race for playoff slots.

Batangas stayed within sight, 61-67, but Wamar knocked in a triple and Maiquez hooked a shot with 49.9 seconds left to pull down the Rhum Masters, the MPBL inaugural titlist, to a 3-4 card.

Wamar wound up with 16 points, 10 assists and four rebounds to clinch Best Player honors over Maiquez, who posted 18 points and four rebounds; and Michael Calisaan with 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. Veteran Reynel Hugnatan contributed nine points and five rebounds for the Knights.

Batangas got 12 points, four rebounds and four assists from Jong Baloria; 11 points, four rebounds and three steals from Levi Hernandez; 10 points, six rebounds and three assists from Kenneth Ighalo; and eight points, plus 13 rebounds from Dawn Ochea.

The Bataan Risers struck from afar and showed more cohesion in a 94-77 demolition of the Imus Braderhood in the opener.

With Dom Vera sinking five triples, Rhinwill Yambing three and Jeff Santos two, the Risers surged ahead, 38-18, and proceeded to snap a three-game slide and climb to 2-5.

The Risers pooled 14 triples from 32 tries against the Braderhood's 3-of-20, proving to be the big difference.

In addition, the Risers handed more assists, 31-18, to compound the Braderhood's problems and pull them down to 4-3.

Vera posted 20 points, followed by John Lorenz Capulong with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists; Jamil Gabawan with nine points, nine rebounds and three assists; and Yves Sazon with nine points that made him the MPBL's second 2,000-point man after Nueva Ecija's John Wilson, who added five assists and three rebounds.

Imus lost despite Jhon Jerrick Caspe's 23-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist, two-block effort; Kint Ariar's 10-point, 11-rebound output; Mark Anthony Doligon's 14 points and four rebounds; and Jaypee Belencion's 13 points and four boards.      

The league returns to the Paco Arena in Manila on Friday, April 11, with a triple-header pitting Muntinlupa against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Basilan against Abra at 6 p.m., and Bulacan against Pasig at 8 p.m.

MPBL

ORLAN WAMAR

SAN JUAN KNIGHTS
Talion, Serdenia notch ICTSI JPGT victories

14 hours ago
Levonne Talion and Charles Serdenia delivered contrasting performances, fueling their ICTSI Junior PGT Championship campaigns...
Sports
Early Montecarlo exit for Djokovic

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic rued a "horrible" performance as he crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in his opening match...
Sports
Haven for Pinoy boxers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
There's a home in Las Vegas where Filipino fighters live and train, dreaming of a future to provide a better tomorrow for their families.
Sports
Lady Pirates pump life on sagging bid

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University routed Jose Rizal U, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, yesterday to continue to fight for dear life...
Sports
Sea Lions wi Game 3 thriller for UCAL crown

14 hours ago
Allen Vergara buried a huge trey in the crunch as Olivarez College pulled off a thrilling 79-74 win over Philippine Christian...
Sports
Isidro faces Japanese in ONE Friday Fights Bangkok card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Another Filipino will try to make some noise in ONE Championship. 
Sports
Ferrari duo counting on change of fortune in Bahrain

4 hours ago
Ferrari is seeking an uptick in its fortunes at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after a lackluster start to the seas...
Sports
World No. 1 Scheffler makes strong start to Masters title defense

4 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is a bit surprised that most recent Masters champions have scored in the top 10 after...
Sports
AI only just beginning to revolutionize the NBA game

4 hours ago
It's not a scene out of the future, but a reality on the hard courts of today.
Sports
