Philippine women's lacrosse team scoops up historic bronze in world tilt

The Philippine national women's lacrosse team won the bronze medal in the Asia-Pacific Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Queensland, Australia Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines -- When lacrosse was introduced to the country 12 years ago, there were high hopes the country could do well internationally in the future.

That future has arrived after the national women’s team snared a historic bronze medal in the Asia-Pacific Women’s Lacrosse Championship in Queensland, Australia Saturday.

The Filipinas sealed the podium finish with an 18-6 destruction of Taiwan at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Steph Lazo spearheaded the Filipinas’ charge with five goals, while Risa Lagdameo, Kalena Johnson, Nia Carrera and Sarah Nelson each chipped in two apiece.

The bronze was just an icing on the cake for the country as it had already achieved a bigger feat earlier in the tournament after punching a ticket to the World Championship in Tokyo, Japan next year.

The pair of colossal accomplishments were the products of the country’s persistence and hard work when it first played the game first played by indigenous native Americans for centuries now.

And thanks to it, it could just be the beginning of lacrosse’s upheaval in the country.