Phoenix learns from losses with long-awaited win streak

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 1:14pm
The Phoenix Fuel Masters won their second straight game in the PBA Commissioner's Cup
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- After struggling to string together wins in the past few PBA conferences, the Phoenix Fuel Masters finally won two in a row on Saturday evening.

Phoenix squeaked past the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in their Commissioner’s Cup tussle, 93-91, after a game-winning putback by Ken Tuffin.

This win breathed life into the quarterfinal hopes of the Fuel Masters, as they rose to 3-5 in the season with four games remaining.

Before Saturday, they drubbed the lowly Terrafirma Dyip, 122-108. Phoenix was also the only team thus far to have defeated  NorthPort.

After Saturday’s win, Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin said that while they are very happy to be in the discussion for the playoffs, “we can’t be satisfied.”

“We had chances to have a better record, right? So, I blame myself for that. Like what I always say, the most important game is the next game,” he told reporters.

For his part, Phoenix guard Tyler Tio said that all the heartbreak the team got through the past two conferences are now starting to bear fruit as they are maturing just in time for a playoff push.

“We know that we're way better than what we showed, especially this conference, I feel like we were there most of the games. And it just came down to composure, endgame, some immaturity on my part and the younger players as well,” he said.

“So, I think it's crucial that we went through that early, so that we can mature for the second half of the season, and hopefully make a playoff push,” he added.

Jarin seconded this, saying that they “did a lot of learning” from all the losses.

“At least it's paying off right now. So, hopefully we get some more wins. So, the experience and the learnings will be more And by learning and getting those experiences, it turns out into wins,” the coach stressed.

And now, Phoenix turns its focus to Magnolia, whom they will face on Thursday.

This will be a crucial matchup as the Hotshots are likewise holding a 3-5 win-loss record.

Phoenix, Magnolia and NLEX are all holding 3-5 slates and eyeing to take a crack at the coveted top eight.

“Confidence is getting better, of course. Anytime you get two wins in a row, you will always have that confidence getting into the next game,” Jarin said.

“So, we haven't really planned as a team, as coaches, for what we're going to do next against Magnolia. So, we'll watch tape, and we'll watch the game, or their game tomorrow against San Miguel, and then we'll prepare for them on Wednesday,” he added.

