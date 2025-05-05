Scheffler, Ryu dominate with record feats; Hoey ends up at T52

Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the winner's trophy after the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 at the TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lived up to his billing with a record-tying performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, delivering a dominant win and reaffirming his position atop the global golf rankings.

Scheffler fired a second 63 on Sunday to cap off a sensational four-day campaign at the TPC Craig Ranch. His staggering 31-under-par 253 total left the field in the dust, finishing eight strokes ahead of South Africa’s Eric van Rooyen, who also closed with a 63 but could only muster a 261 overall.

The victory marked Scheffler’s first of the season and came with a powerful message ahead of the rest of the major championship schedule, including his FedEx Cup title defense. His final round was highlighted by a sizzling front-nine 30, capped with an eagle on the par-5 9th, and three birdies on the back for a smooth, bogey-free finish.

He thus tied a PGA Tour record since 1983 for the lowest 72-hole score. Justin Thomas did the trick in the 2017 Sony Open while Ludvig Aberg also posted a 253 total at The RSM Classic in 2023.

Thomas and Aberg both made their feats on par-70 courses, while Scheffler achieved his mark on a par-71 layout.

While Scheffler sustained brilliance throughout the week, Filipino Rico Hoel could not keep pace. Sponsored by ICTSI, Hoel started hot with an eagle-aided 63 in the opening round, putting him in joint second.

But the momentum faded with a second-round 73. He rallied slightly with a 68 on Saturday but stumbled again in the final round with another 73, settling for a joint 52nd finish at seven-under 277.

Hoel’s final day was marred by early trouble, including a double bogey on No. 2. Though he briefly steadied with a string of birdies from No. 5 to 7, his struggles continued on the back nine, where he dropped shots on 11 and 12, double-bogeyed the 16th, and bogeyed the 17th before closing with a birdie.

On the LPGA Tour, South Korea’s Haeran Ryu turned in a flawless performance to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah. She carded a closing 64, punctuated by clutch backside birdies and an eagle on the par-5 13th, to post a 26-under 262 total and secure a five-stroke win.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit made an early final-round push, going out in 31 to pull within one shot. But Ryu responded with a birdie on No. 11, an eagle on the 13th, and another birdie on No. 15 to put the title out of reach.

Henseleit, who also birdied the final hole, tied for second at 267 with China’s Ruoning Yin, who shot a 67.

“It was an incredible day again,” said Ryu. “This is a new personal best for me in a final round. I made eagles three days in a row, so that’s really exciting. I’m just so happy this week.”

The win was Ryu’s first LPGA victory since claiming the inaugural FM Championship in a playoff over Jin Young Ko in August 2024. It also marks her third consecutive winning season, following her breakout 2023 campaign when she was named Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year.