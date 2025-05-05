JPGT Mactan tees off with exciting matchups

MACTAN ISLAND, Philippines – The ICTSI Mactan Island Junior PGT Championship teed off with tightly contested battles across six age-group divisions at the short but challenging Mactan Island Golf Course here on Monday, where par was elusive and early leads were hard-fought.

Local standouts Niña Balangauan and Lois Laine Go carded identical five-over 73s under sweltering conditions to share the top spot in the girls’ 15-18 category of the 54-hole tournament, serving as the kickoff leg of the seven-stage Visayas-Mindanao series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Balangauan, 15, relied on a blazing birdie run from No. 15 for an impressive 31 on the back nine, only to struggle with a bogey-filled 42 on the front.

“This course is unpredictable — short but tricky,” said the St. Benedict Childhood Education Center student. “I need to rehydrate, rest well and do my best tomorrow. No expectations – just focus shot by shot.”

Go, meanwhile, credited her putting for keeping her in contention.

“My putting really saved my day,” said the youngest of the three golf-playing Go siblings. “My plan is simple – hit the fairways, reach the greens and make putts.”

Davao’s Precious Zaragosa posted a 78 in her transition to the top division, trailing the co-leaders by five, while Bukidnon’s Crista Miñoza followed at 79, and Cebu’s Apple Gotiong opened with an 83.

In boys’ 15-18, Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga drained a clutch birdie on No. 8 and benefited from Nyito Tiongko III’s bogey on the ninth to tie for the lead at 77. Bacolod’s Inno Flores kept within striking range at 80.

“I played poorly – my drives veered left, and I overhit most irons,” rued Nailga. “I need to focus on my long game tomorrow.”

Tiongko embraced the course’s chipping conditions but vowed to sharpen his iron play.

“I plan to work on my 120-yard shots and hope the putts drop tomorrow,” he said.

Trailing the leaders were Inno Flores, who carded an 80, while Zeus Suzara and Roman Tiongko matched 87s, and Ritchie Go and Daniel Go faced an uphill battle over the next two rounds after 89 and 98, respectively.

In boys’ 7-10 category, Davao’s Ethan Lago and Cebu’s Kvan Alburo both fired 78s to set up an anticipated showdown in the final round of the 36-hole event sponsored by ICTSI. Lago, 8, pitched in for birdie on No. 18 to tie Alburo, who struggled with his putting stroke.

“I hope to make more birdies and keep my score steady,” said Lago.

For his part, Alburo said: “I need to focus on my shots and improve my putting tomorrow.”

James Rolida carded an 82, staying in the hunt with a strong back nine.

In girls’ 11-14 class, Zuri Bagaloyos of Mandaue posted a 76 and held off Margaux Espina of Cagayan de Oro and South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo , who both turned in 77s.

“I had a lot of three-putts and struggled to hit regulation,” said Bagaloyos, 12. “Tomorrow, I just want to play safe, play happy and make my parents proud.”

Rafella Batican struggled with an 81 and Chelsea Ogborne skied to a 90.

In boys’ 11-14 division, Ralph Batican fired a gritty three-over 71 to seize a two-shot lead over Jared Saban, who carded a 73. Ken Guillermo and David Gothong stayed within striking distance with 75 and 76, respectively. in what promises to be a thrilling final 18 holes.

Last year’s JPGT Match Play champion Denise Mendoza dominated her division with a stellar 76, opening a massive 19-stroke lead over Sistine Marie Yu, who shot a 95.

The 10-year-old, a student at Cebu Learning Center capped her round with two birdies and an eagle on No. 15.

“I hit a good drive, pitched to 10 feet, and made the putt – I thought it would lip out,” said Mendoza of her eagle feat.