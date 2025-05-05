Ateneo rookie Candice Udal aims to steer Blue Eagles to UAAP finals

MANILA, Philippines — New Ateneo transferee Candice Udal is eyeing to help the Blue Eagles reach the UAAP Finals in her rookie year.

Udal, a member of the Gilas Pilipinas team that played in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championships in 2022, recently announced that she will be donning the blue and white of Ateneo after playing high school basketball for La Salle Zobel.

The forward will be teaming up with back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa, Mythical Five member Sarah Makanjuola and Kai Oani.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Udal said that she is aiming to help Ateneo get over the hump in her upcoming debut year.

“My personal goal for this year is to help my team reach the finals. It will be a challenge knowing that other teams will also improve, but with Kacey and the veterans at their best, I think we can go all the way to the top,” she told Philstar.com.

The 5-foot-10 forward is expected to bring her strong perimeter game and defensive skills to Katipunan.

The Blue Eagles were eliminated in the first round of the Final Four for three straight years.

In Season 85 and 86, they were bounced by the National University Lady Bulldogs. This season, they got eliminated by the Adamson Lady Falcons in the first round of the stepladder semifinals.

“I can't wait to play alongside Kacey and the team. With her dominating the paint, it will definitely open up outside shooting opportunities,” Udal said.

“I need to be a better shooter and right now, I'm focusing on that. Plus, with the talent and energy our veterans, teammates, and coaches bring, I believe we have the potential to reach great lengths beyond the Final Four,” she added.

Aside from Udal, Ateneo also secured the commitment of Erica de Luna, Udal’s teammate at La Salle Zobel.

De Luna, last season, made history after recording the first-ever quadruple-double in league history.

The do-it-all guard averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.8 assists per game in the girls’ basketball tournament en route to a Mythical Five nod.

And with familiar faces abound, Udal is eager to shine for the school she is now calling “home.”

“What ultimately prompted me to choose Ateneo besides the fact that its my dream school, was its strong reputation for academic and athletic excellence and the values it upholds. I spent a lot of time reflecting on where I would grow the most, not just intellectually, but also as a person,” she said.

“Ateneo is like home, exactly the kind of environment I’m looking for, one that will challenge me, inspire me, and push me beyond my limits.”