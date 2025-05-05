^

Sports

Ateneo rookie Candice Udal aims to steer Blue Eagles to UAAP finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 3:22pm
Ateneo rookie Candice Udal aims to steer Blue Eagles to UAAP finals
Candice Udal (11)
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines — New Ateneo transferee Candice Udal is eyeing to help the Blue Eagles reach the UAAP Finals in her rookie year.

Udal, a member of the Gilas Pilipinas team that played in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championships in 2022, recently announced that she will be donning the blue and white of Ateneo after playing high school basketball for La Salle Zobel.

The forward will be teaming up with back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa, Mythical Five member Sarah Makanjuola and Kai Oani.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Udal said that she is aiming to help Ateneo get over the hump in her upcoming debut year.

“My personal goal for this year is to help my team reach the finals. It will be a challenge knowing that other teams will also improve, but with Kacey and the veterans at their best, I think we can go all the way to the top,” she told Philstar.com.

The 5-foot-10 forward is expected to bring her strong perimeter game and defensive skills to Katipunan.

The Blue Eagles were eliminated in the first round of the Final Four for three straight years. 

In Season 85 and 86, they were bounced by the National University Lady Bulldogs. This season, they got eliminated by the Adamson Lady Falcons in the first round of the stepladder semifinals.

“I can't wait to play alongside Kacey and the team. With her dominating the paint, it will definitely open up outside shooting opportunities,” Udal said. 

“I need to be a better shooter and right now, I'm focusing on that. Plus, with the talent and energy our veterans, teammates, and coaches bring, I believe we have the potential to reach great lengths beyond the Final Four,” she added. 

Aside from Udal, Ateneo also secured the commitment of Erica de Luna, Udal’s teammate at La Salle Zobel. 

De Luna, last season, made history after recording the first-ever quadruple-double in league history.

The do-it-all guard averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.8 assists per game in the girls’ basketball tournament en route to a Mythical Five nod.

And with familiar faces abound, Udal is eager to shine for the school she is now calling “home.” 

“What ultimately prompted me to choose Ateneo besides the fact that its my dream school, was its strong reputation for academic and athletic excellence and the values it upholds. I spent a lot of time reflecting on where I would grow the most, not just intellectually, but also as a person,” she said. 

“Ateneo is like home, exactly the kind of environment I’m looking for, one that will challenge me, inspire me, and push me beyond my limits.” 

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eight Philippine jins compete in world cadet meet

Eight Philippine jins compete in world cadet meet

16 hours ago
Eight players – six male and two female – will carry the colors of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team in...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka reclaims Madrid crown

Sabalenka reclaims Madrid crown

16 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Saturday to win her third Madrid Open title.
Sports
fbtw
Hoey rebounds with 3-under 68

Hoey rebounds with 3-under 68

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
After a shaky second round, Rico Hoey rebounded with a three-under 68 Saturday to gain some momentum as Scottie Scheffler...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets rout Clippers in do-or-die setto

Nuggets rout Clippers in do-or-die setto

16 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets dominated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in the do-or-die Game 7 of their NBA playoff series on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Brown century dash queen, Tolentino hurdles king

Brown century dash queen, Tolentino hurdles king

16 hours ago
Robyn Brown completed a golden treble in ruling the women’s 100-meter run while Paris Olympian John Cabang Tolentino...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kiwis rule Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures Nuvali for back-to-back golds

Kiwis rule Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures Nuvali for back-to-back golds

2 hours ago
Shaunna Polley and Olivia Macdonald of New Zealand made it two titles in two weeks as the duo ruled the Volleyball World Beach...
Sports
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re a vastly different team,' Reyes tells Tropang 5G amid first win

'We’re a vastly different team,' Reyes tells Tropang 5G amid first win

3 hours ago
The Talk’ N Text Tropang 5G snapped their three-game losing streak in the PBA Philippine Cup with a breakthrough win...
Sports
fbtw
Twisted Minds completes MPL PH playoffs cast; Team Liquid takes top seed

Twisted Minds completes MPL PH playoffs cast; Team Liquid takes top seed

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The final week of the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 saw unexpected...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, Ryu dominate with record feats; Hoey ends up at T52

Scheffler, Ryu dominate with record feats; Hoey ends up at T52

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lived up to his billing with a record-tying performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with