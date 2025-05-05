Kiwis rule Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures Nuvali for back-to-back golds

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara (center, front row) and (from left, standing) FIVB Beach Volleyball Technical Delegate Baz Wedmeir, PNVF secretary-general Don Caringal, sports programs and events management consultant Dzi Gervacio and PNVF board member Tonyboy Liao with the winners of the tournament.

MANILA, Philippines — Shaunna Polley and Olivia Macdonald of New Zealand made it two titles in two weeks as the duo ruled the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures Nuvali with a 21-18, 21-14 win over Japan’s Sakura Ito and Mayu Sawame on Sunday in the City of Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Champions of the Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Tour Phu Yen Open in Vietnam last week, the Kiwis sustained their fine play to post back-to-back conquests after two silver medal finishes, including the AVC Beach Tour Nuvali last month.

“Happy to come back here and get the gold,” Polley said. “We’re really glad, been playing consistently and to finish with two gold medals in the last two weeks is awesome.”

Slovakia’s Lubos Nemec and Adrian Petruf won a nail-biting men’s final against Israel’s Eylon Elazar and Kevin Cuzmiciov, 21-15, 18-21, 19-17.

Elazar and Cuzmiciov had beaten the Philippines James Buytrago and Rancel Varga in the quarterfinals of the tournament organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who is also the president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and Executive Vice President of the world volleyball governing body FIVB.

Polley and MacDonald noted that playing in FIVB Volleyball World tournaments such as the BPT Futures Nuvali, which featured teams from 19 countries, presents a different challenge and they are glad to come out on top.

“The level is really high, you don’t know what to expect. We knew it was going to be tough and we met some very tough teams,” Polley said.

Macdonald lauded the Japanese, who drew cheers of admiration from the crowd for their grit and determination.

“Their defense is amazing. Their serves are amazing. They’re always fun to play against because they play a completely different style to us,” the former University of Arizona star said.

Ieva Dumbauskaite and Gerda Grudzinskaite of Lithuania bagged the women’s bronze with a 21-19, 19-21, 19-17 win over Romania’s Beata Vaida and Francesca Alupei in the event backed by Ayala Land, Nuvali Evoliving, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT Home, Rebisco, Akari, Mikasa, Microtel by Wyndham South Forbes, Cignal, One Sports, Pilipinas Live, Senoh, Alibaba Cloud, ialchemy, One Over Zero Technologies and Supreme Infotech Solutions.

On the way to the medal round, Vaida and Alupei eliminated the Philippines’ Kat Epa and Honey Grace Cordero in the Round of 12 before stopping Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons in the quarterfinals.

The men’s bronze went to Oskars Bulgacs and Matiss Graudins of Latvia, who beat Stavros Ntallas and Dimitris Chatzinikolaou of Greece, 21-15, 19-21, 15-5.