^

Sports

Cignal inks returning Tin Tiamzon

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 1:42pm
Cignal inks returning Tin Tiamzon
Tin Tiamzon, a three-time UAAP champion, will make a return after sitting out the last two years to reunite with her family in Canada.
Photo from Cignal HD Spikers' Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers tapped former La Salle and defunct F2 Logistics standout Tin Tiamzon as part of their revamp in preparation for the 2025 Premier Volleyball League season.

Tiamzon, a three-time UAAP champion, will make a return after sitting out the last two years to reunite with her family in Canada.

And now she’s back.

"I'm just really excited to be back and play the sport I love again. I realized I won’t be as young as I am now. I feel like when I last played here, I didn’t reach my full potential,” said Tiamzon.

“I think I still have a chance to do so and I don’t want to look back at my career and be filled with what ifs,” she added.

The Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise is hoping Tiamzon will plug in one of the many gaping holes it sustained following the surprising mid-season departure of its former stars Riri Meneses and Ces Molina.

At Cignal, Tiamzon will reunite with libero Dawn Catindig, a former teammate at La Salle and F2.

Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos said Tiamzon’s experience will help his team, especially the young guns.

“With Tine on board, I ‘m hoping she would help guide our younger players. She has a lot of experience in big games when she was with La Salle back in the days and I hope she would bring it to us and I’m confident she would contribute,” said Delos Santos.

CIGNAL

HD SPIKERS

PVL

TIN TIAMZON

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sabalenka reclaims Madrid crown

Sabalenka reclaims Madrid crown

14 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Saturday to win her third Madrid Open title.
Sports
fbtw
Hoey rebounds with 3-under 68

Hoey rebounds with 3-under 68

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
After a shaky second round, Rico Hoey rebounded with a three-under 68 Saturday to gain some momentum as Scottie Scheffler...
Sports
fbtw
Eight Philippine jins compete in world cadet meet

Eight Philippine jins compete in world cadet meet

14 hours ago
Eight players – six male and two female – will carry the colors of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team in...
Sports
fbtw
Brown century dash queen, Tolentino hurdles king

Brown century dash queen, Tolentino hurdles king

14 hours ago
Robyn Brown completed a golden treble in ruling the women’s 100-meter run while Paris Olympian John Cabang Tolentino...
Sports
fbtw
Dyip sale moves forward

Dyip sale moves forward

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s now one step closer to sealing PBA franchise Terrafirma’s sale to the Zamboanga Valientes after the prospective...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Warriors dismantle Rockets to advance in NBA playoffs

Warriors dismantle Rockets to advance in NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday (Monday Manila time), shaking...
Sports
fbtw
Twisted Minds completes MPL PH playoffs cast; Team Liquid takes top seed

Twisted Minds completes MPL PH playoffs cast; Team Liquid takes top seed

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The final week of the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 saw unexpected...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, Ryu dominate with record feats; Hoey ends up at T52

Scheffler, Ryu dominate with record feats; Hoey ends up at T52

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lived up to his billing with a record-tying performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney,...
Sports
fbtw
Basketball bust-ups threaten ambitious Japan's hoop dreams

Basketball bust-ups threaten ambitious Japan's hoop dreams

3 hours ago
Japan has ambitious plans to become a basketball powerhouse, but a row involving star player Rui Hachimura and disagreements...
Sports
fbtw
'Sarcastic' Hamilton shows frustration as Ferrari struggles again

'Sarcastic' Hamilton shows frustration as Ferrari struggles again

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton showed his frustration with his Ferrari team's tactics at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday (Monday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with