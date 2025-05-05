Cignal inks returning Tin Tiamzon

Tin Tiamzon, a three-time UAAP champion, will make a return after sitting out the last two years to reunite with her family in Canada.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers tapped former La Salle and defunct F2 Logistics standout Tin Tiamzon as part of their revamp in preparation for the 2025 Premier Volleyball League season.

Tiamzon, a three-time UAAP champion, will make a return after sitting out the last two years to reunite with her family in Canada.

And now she’s back.

"I'm just really excited to be back and play the sport I love again. I realized I won’t be as young as I am now. I feel like when I last played here, I didn’t reach my full potential,” said Tiamzon.

“I think I still have a chance to do so and I don’t want to look back at my career and be filled with what ifs,” she added.

The Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise is hoping Tiamzon will plug in one of the many gaping holes it sustained following the surprising mid-season departure of its former stars Riri Meneses and Ces Molina.

At Cignal, Tiamzon will reunite with libero Dawn Catindig, a former teammate at La Salle and F2.

Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos said Tiamzon’s experience will help his team, especially the young guns.

“With Tine on board, I ‘m hoping she would help guide our younger players. She has a lot of experience in big games when she was with La Salle back in the days and I hope she would bring it to us and I’m confident she would contribute,” said Delos Santos.