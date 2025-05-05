PSA Forum: Boxing champ Taduran, SBP's Antonio to take the floor

MANILA, Philippines — A reigning Filipino world boxing champion and the event director for the country’s hosting of the FIBA Asia Cup U16 qualifiers spice up the resumption of the Tuesday, May 6, session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

International Boxing Federation mini-flyweight title holder Pedro Taduran joins Butch Antonio of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as special guests in the two-part presentation of the public sports program.

Taduran is going to talk about his upcoming IBF title defense against Japanese challenger Ginjiro Shigeoka on May 24 in Osaka, Japan.

The 28-year-old southpaw from Libon, Albay will be coming along with head trainer Carl Penalosa Jr. and manager Cucuy Elorde.

Meanwhile, Antonio is appearing in the second part of the session to discuss the staging of the South East Asia Basketball Association U16 Championship to be held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga from May 24-30.

Barangay Ginebra veteran guard LA Tenorio will be coaching the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team vying for a spot in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup to be held in Mongolia later this year through the SEABA qualifiers.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, the Forum starts at 10:30 a.m.

PSA President Francis Ochoa, sports editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, enjoins members to attend the session live-streamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

The Forum is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.