Twisted Minds completes MPL PH playoffs cast; Team Liquid takes top seed

MANILA, Philippines — The final week of the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 saw unexpected victories and tough matches, including Twisted Minds capturing the final playoffs spot and Team Liquid Philippines seizing the top spot.

The Cavalry opened the final week of the regular season with a sweep against TNC, bouncing back from their previous defeat at the hands of defending champion ONIC Philippines to boost their campaign and as the No. 1 seed.

The second matchup of the opening day saw already-ran AP Bren foil Smart Omega's playoff hopes with a reverse sweep, 2-1. The loss knocked Smart Omega out of playoffs contention and gave Twisted Minds the final playoff spot.

During the week's triple-header, Team Liquid Philippines masterfully took down Aurora, avenging its first round loss and securing the top seed. This after a hard-fought 26-minute Game 1 and fashioning out pure dominance in a quick Game Two win.

With one spot remaining for the upper bracket, ONIC Philippines boosted its chances of overtaking Aurora with a reverse sweep against Smart Omega, while AP Bren stunned Team Falcons Philippines with a reverse sweep of its own to end its season on a high note.

On the final day, ONIC Philippines stretched its win streak with a sweep over Twisted Minds. But the team’s hopes of finishing the regular season as second seed all relied on the result of the final series, which saw Aurora against Team Falcons Philippines.

Though Team Falcons Philippines drew first blood, finishing Game 1 in under 16 minutes, Aurora mounted a reverse sweep to take the last upper bracket spot.

With the conclusion of the regular season, Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora took the top spots with 12 points each, the Cavalry inching out Aurora by game difference. Both teams are seeded in the upper bracket.

ONIC Philippines sits at third seed with 11 points, followed by Team Falcons Philippines at fourth seed with eight points, and TNC at fifth seed with five points.

Though tied with three points each, Twisted Minds clinched the final playoffs over AP Bren due to its head-to-head result and game difference, while Smart Omega posted its worst season finish yet at last place with two points.

The play-ins will begin on May 28, with ONIC Philippines against Twisted Minds at 3 p.m., followed by Team Falcons Philippines versus TNC Pro Team.