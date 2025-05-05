Meneses presses on in quest to bring title-winning act to Lady Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines — Different league, same mission.

Multi-titled pro mentor Sherwin Meneses eyes to weave no less than the same magic in the collegiate scene after towing reigning champion National University to yet another finals appearance in the UAAP.

That, however, will not be a walk in the park given an entirely different arena compared to the professional volleyball scene.

“Dito kasi sa collegiate, talagang pride ng school ang pinaglalabanan eh,” noted Meneses, a concurrent head coach of the celebrated Creamline franchise in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Meneses, appointed only late last year in lieu of Norman Miguel to take the reins in the powerhouse NU program, didn’t disappoint by leading the school to a top-seed finish with a 12-2 slate.

The Lady Bulldogs then stamped championship pedigree by pulling a reverse sweep on the Far Eastern University in the Final Four, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 17-15, to make its first finals under Meneses but fourth straight since a 16-0 sweep of Season 84.

It only gets tougher from here, especially with a different win-or-go-home landscape once a year, warned Meneses, who’s won seven titles with Creamline in the PVL, with three conferences, including a Grand Slam last season.

Then there’s the factor of schedule conflict with the student-athletes juggling the time of training, playing and studying all in the same season.

“Sa UAAP kasi, once a year lang. ‘Yung buong taon ng ensayo sa UAAP kailangang mong ipakita sa isang tournament lang talaga. Iba siya sa pro eh kasi sa collegiate, may academics din ‘yung players,” he added.

Meneses has won it all in the PVL and while the UAAP poses a stark difference from his kingdom, the pressure and the challenge remain the same – especially in his first collegiate finals.

“’Yung pressure laging nandiyan yan. Same lang every time makakapasok ka ng finals. Ina-absorb ko lang kasi part ng trabaho yan. Pare-pareho lang ‘yung feeling eh. At mas masaya kung mananalo,” he beamed.

Standing in the way of Meneses is the one and only Ramil de Jesus of La Salle, considered as the greatest women’s volleyball mentor in UAAP history with 12 titles 21 finals appearances in almost a 30-year career.

Whether Meneses could translate his pro coaching prowess to a different jungle ruled over by De Jesus will be clearer starting on Sunday in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals.