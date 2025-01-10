Bolts zoom past Road Warriors to close in on quarters

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts pulled away late against the NLEX Road Warriors, 105-91, to inch closer to a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The game was close in the opening minutes of the fourth period, but Meralco heated up late and hit timely shots to notch its fifth win in eight games. NLEX dropped to 3-5 in the conference.

Akil Mitchell filled the statsheet with 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Bong Quinto added 16 markers, six dimes and two boards.

After trailing by seven, 70-77, heading into the fourth quarter, NLEX started off the final frame with an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Brandon Ramirez to take a 78-77 lead.

The Road Warriors trailed by two, 86-88, with 6:13 left, but Meralco unleashed a 9-2 run capped by a slam by Brandon Bates to take a 97-88 lead with 3:28 left.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as NLEX was only able to inch to within six after a 3-pointer by Michael Griffin-Watkins.

But Meralco finished the game with an 8-0 punch to grab the explosive win.

The Road Warriors started the game hot, going up by 10, 19-9, in the first frame.

But the Bolts turned things around, going up by double digits in the second quarter.

However, NLEX erupted and tied things up in the third quarter, setting the stage for the furious fourth quarter.

CJ Cansino provided the spark off the bench with 13 markers for the Bolts, while Aaron Black and Chris Banchero contributed 11 points each.

Griffin-Watkins had a massive game with 38 points, 21 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and a game but had seven turnovers. Robert Bolick had 19 points, 10 assists and two rebounds with eight turnovers.

NLEX will try to get back to the winning column against TNT on Wednesday, while the Bolts will try to keep it going against NorthPort on Tuesday.