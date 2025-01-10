^

Sports

Bolts zoom past Road Warriors to close in on quarters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 10:22pm
Bolts zoom past Road Warriors to close in on quarters
Meralco Bolts' Bong Quinto (19)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts pulled away late against the NLEX Road Warriors, 105-91, to inch closer to a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The game was close in the opening minutes of the fourth period, but Meralco heated up late and hit timely shots to notch its fifth win in eight games. NLEX dropped to 3-5 in the conference.

Akil Mitchell filled the statsheet with 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Bong Quinto added 16 markers, six dimes and two boards.

After trailing by seven, 70-77, heading into the fourth quarter, NLEX started off the final frame with an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Brandon Ramirez to take a 78-77 lead.

The Road Warriors trailed by two, 86-88, with 6:13 left, but Meralco unleashed a 9-2 run capped by a slam by Brandon Bates to take a 97-88 lead with 3:28 left.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as NLEX was only able to inch to within six after a 3-pointer by Michael Griffin-Watkins.

But Meralco finished the game with an 8-0 punch to grab the explosive win.

The Road Warriors started the game hot, going up by 10, 19-9, in the first frame.

But the Bolts turned things around, going up by double digits in the second quarter.

However, NLEX erupted and tied things up in the third quarter, setting the stage for the furious fourth quarter.

CJ Cansino provided the spark off the bench with 13 markers for the Bolts, while Aaron Black and Chris Banchero contributed 11 points each.

Griffin-Watkins had a massive game with 38 points, 21 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and a game but had seven turnovers. Robert Bolick had 19 points, 10 assists and two rebounds with eight turnovers.

NLEX will try to get back to the winning column against TNT on Wednesday, while the Bolts will try to keep it going against NorthPort on Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Coming from Guimaras

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
The capital of Guimaras, an island province in Western Visayas, is Jordan and rest assured, there is no affiliation with the basketball GOAT.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen out of EASL playoff race

Beermen out of EASL playoff race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The San Miguel Beermen have been eliminated from playoff contention in the 2025 East Asia Super League (EASL) season after...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following costly errors in the end-game of their close loss to NorthPort, Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee is keeping...
Sports
fbtw
Gella ousted from bowling World Cup

Gella ousted from bowling World Cup

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Filipino bowling ace Grace Gella’s magical run in the IBF World Cup in Hong Kong ended Friday after falling to...
Sports
fbtw
NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak

NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak

1 day ago
In a historic showdown seen as a possible NBA Finals preview, Jarrett Allen scored 25 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maiden Sinag Liga Asya-DOJ hoops league tips off

Maiden Sinag Liga Asya-DOJ hoops league tips off

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Sinag Liga Asya launched another tournament for the further growth and development of Philippine basketball, partnering this...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic champ Zheng says 'getting closer' to top-ranked Sabalenka

Olympic champ Zheng says 'getting closer' to top-ranked Sabalenka

10 hours ago
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen said at the Australian Open Friday that she is getting "closer and closer" to Aryna Sabalenka,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine taekwondo body upbeat on 2025 ahead of general assembly

Philippine taekwondo body upbeat on 2025 ahead of general assembly

10 hours ago
What’s in store for Philippine taekwondo for the year 2025 and beyond – its directions, goals and expectations...
Sports
fbtw
Munzon, league-leading Batang Pier not looking too far ahead

Munzon, league-leading Batang Pier not looking too far ahead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
With a quarterfinal berth almost secured, Joshua Munzon and the rest of the NorthPort Batang Pier are taking it one game at...
Sports
fbtw
Murray braces for Djokovic ire in coaching debut at Australian Open

Murray braces for Djokovic ire in coaching debut at Australian Open

13 hours ago
Andy Murray says he is ready to be on the receiving end of Novak Djokovic's ire in pressure moments at the Australian Open,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with