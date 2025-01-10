Gella ousted from bowling World Cup

(UPDATED 4:38 P.M.) MANILA, Philippines - Filipino bowling ace Grace Gella’s magical run in the IBF World Cup in Hong Kong ended Friday after falling to a big-swinging Singaporean Daphne Tan, 2-0 (202-182, 245-207), in the quarterfinals.

The bitter setback denied the Chemical Engineering student at Adamson a chance at a podium finish after delivering a bronze in the women’s doubles of the World Championships in Kuwait last year alongside Krizziah Tabora-Macatula.

It was good while it lasted though as Gella outlasted Denmark’s Cecille Dam, 2-1 (145-179, 192-169, 213-188), in the round-of-16 that catapulted her straight to the quarters, where she was the last Filipino standing.

Alexis Sy missed out on joining Gella in the round after succumbing to Germany’s Birgit Noreiks, 2-1 (184-213, 196-153, 230-183), in the quarters.

Ivan Malig, for his part, failed to sustain the momentum of his strong effort in the qualifying phase after stumbling to Puerto Rico’s David Marquez, 2-1 (184-179, 158-195, 187-152).

It was a heartbreaking ending for Malig, who was spectacular in the prelims where he ruled Pool D with an average of 215.85 pinfalls.