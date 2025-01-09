Gilas teammates Brownlee, Aguilar console injury-stricken Sotto

Kai Sotto (leftmost) is expected to miss at least six months after sustaining a torn left ACL during a Japan B.League game a few days ago.

MANILA, Philippines — “You will be back stronger.”

Gilas Pilipinas teammates Japeth Aguilar and Justin Brownlee voiced confidence that young big man Kai Sotto will be back stronger as he recovers from a major knee injury.

Sotto hurt his left knee during a game between his Japan B.League squad Koshigaya Alphas and the SeaHorses Mikawa a few days ago.

In the opening minutes of the game, the 7-foot-3 center was backing up toward the basket and as he pivoted, his left knee slid.

He was then stretchered off the court.

After Ginebra’s 119-116 loss against NorthPort on Wednesday evening, Aguilar and Brownlee sent their prayers to Sotto, who described the day he learned of his diagnosis as “the worst way to start the year, might be the darkest day of my basketball career.”

Brownlee said that what happened is a “tough blow for the team and for Kai.”

“You know, I can only imagine what he's going through, but definitely sending prayers to him. You know, hopefully he can keep his high spirits up and, you know, just get well soon and get through his injury,” he told reporters.

“And, you know, hope and pray his surgery goes well and the rehab process and everything goes well,” he added.

The naturalized player said that he believes Sotto will be back better than ever before.

“You know, we all love Kai and we've obviously seen what he's been doing for Philippine basketball and on Gilas. So I hope he gets well soon. Praying for him,” he said.

“And yeah, I still see, you know, a great future and what he can bring to the table. Just another setback for a major comeback.”

Aguilar, for his part, told the 22-year-old to “always trust in the Lord.”

“I know he’s in a hard time right now, but we know, he’s still young. Always trust in the Lord. Have faith. He has plans for you,” Aguilar said.

“Keep your spirit up, and you will be back stronger. God bless you, Kai,” he added.

Sotto is expected to miss the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers next month, and it is doubtful whether he can play in the continental meet set in August.

Aguilar is one of the players who could be tapped by Gilas head coach Tim Cone to step in for Sotto.

“I mean, I feel like there are still other bigs like AJ Edu. Hope he stays healthy. You know, I’m just here. I’m just a backup. June Mar is still there, we still have a lot of young guys,” the 37-year-old big man stressed.

“My role lang here is I make sure the young guys… yung role ko is to guide them. Basta yung system namin, yung triangle ni Coach Tim, pinaka-important sa amin na ma-execute namin nang maayos. And also, kung anuman yung matulong ko sa kanila, yun lang ang role ko.”