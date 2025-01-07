^

Sports

Philippine Olympic body preparing for stacked year

Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 5:20pm
Philippine Olympic body preparing for stacked year
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino with Executive Board members (standing, from left) Atty. Wharton Chan, Dr. Jose Raul Canlas, Alvin Aguilar, Donaldo Caringal, Alexander Sulit, Ferdinand Agustin and Jessie Lacuna; and (seating, from left) Leah Gonzales, Al Panlilio, Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski and Leonora Escollante.
POC photo

MANILA, Philippines — From Harbin in February to Chengdu in August and Bahrain in October before finally in Thailand in December, 2025 will be a busy year for Filipino athletes, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“It’s a busy year marked with major international competitions,” said Tolentino after meeting his new Executive Board in the first major POC function of the year at the Hai Shin Lou Restaurant in Makati City on Tuesday.

Up in 2025 are the Ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, from February 7-14; 12th World  Games in Chengdu also in China from August 7-17, 3rd Asian Youth Olympics Games from October 22-31 in Bahrain; and the 33rd Southeast Asian Games Thailand is hosting in Chonburi, Songkhla, and Thailand from December 9-20.

“We’re aiming to send as many capable and qualified athletes as possible to these games and we’re targeting the best possible results,” added Tolentino, who earlier this year pronounced that the Harbin Games will be the springboard for the country’s quest for its first Winter Olympics medal.

Joining Tolentino in the meeting were first vice president Al Panlilio (basketball), treasurer Dr. Jose Raul Canlas (surfing) and auditor Donaldo Caringal (volleyball) and board members Leonora Escollante (canoe-kayak), Alvin Aguilar (wrestling), Ferdinand Agustin (jiu-jitsu,), Alexander Sulit (judo), Leah Gonzales (fencing) and Jessie Lacuna (Athletes Commission).

International Olympic Committee Representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski attended the meeting, while second vice president Richard Gomez (modern pentathlon) couldn’t make it in time from Ormoc City, which preceded the POC’s first general assembly of the year — and of the newly elected POC officials — next week.

The Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, according to Tolentino who attended the meeting nursing the flu, were rescheduled for early 2026 by host Riyadh.

The Executive Board reorganized key functions and committees, including Atty. Wharton Chan, who remained as secretary-general, Atty. Marcus Andaya (legal), Atty. Billie Sumagui (membership), Atty. Alberto Agra (arbitration), Michael Vargas (international affairs), Escollante (gender equality), Canlas (medical and anti-doping), Sulit (safe sports) and Marcus Jarwin Manalo (technical).

Before the meeting, the board paused for a moment of prayer for former secretary-general Atty. Edwin Gastanes, who passed away last month.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SEA Games medalist Guarte dies in stabbing attack

SEA Games medalist Guarte dies in stabbing attack

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mervin Guarte suffered a tragic end after a stabbing incident that led to his demise Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala has drawn a familiar foe in Jana Fett of Croatia for the opening round of the 2025 Australian Open qualifiers at...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts start new year right

Bolts start new year right

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After a powerless end to 2024, Meralco started the New Year on the strongest possible terms.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi in striking distance despite a 73

Malixi in striking distance despite a 73

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Defending champion Rianne Malixi started hot but limped at the finish to settle for an even 73 in the third round of the Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Clippers cruise past Hawks, Pistons win

Clippers cruise past Hawks, Pistons win

1 day ago
Norman Powell scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac added 18 points to go along with 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers celebrated...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Golf reimagined&rsquo;: TGL circuit backed by Woods, McIlroy tees off

'Golf reimagined’: TGL circuit backed by Woods, McIlroy tees off

5 hours ago
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy unveil their futuristic Tomorrow's Golf League on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time), hoping the...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka eyes Australian Open hat-trick but Swiatek, Gauff lurk

Sabalenka eyes Australian Open hat-trick but Swiatek, Gauff lurk

6 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is gunning for a third consecutive Australian Open crown but will face a stiff challenge from...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios set for Davis Cup return after five years

Kyrgios set for Davis Cup return after five years

7 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios is in line for a return to Davis Cup tennis after five years with the mercurial Australian a shock selection...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs' Irving out with back sprain, could reportedly miss two weeks

Mavs' Irving out with back sprain, could reportedly miss two weeks

7 hours ago
Dallas star Kyrie Irving was listed as out for the Mavericks' NBA game at Memphis on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) with a lumbar...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with