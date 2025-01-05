^

Sports

Rosario stars as Gin Kings trounce Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 10:32pm
Rosario stars as Gin Kings trounce Beermen
Barangay Ginebra's Troy Rosario (1) churned out his best performance in a Gin Kings jersey Sunday against the San Miguel Beermen.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Troy Rosario fashioned out his best game in a Barangay Ginebra jersey as the Gin Kings bested the San Miguel Beermen, 93-81, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rosario posted an impressive double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Gin Kings, who waxed hot in the second quarter and never looked back en route to the victory.

The Gin Kings outscored the Beermen 31-16 in the second frame and held off numerous runs by their opponents to win their second straight game.

Justin Brownlee contributed 19 points, seven boards, three swats, two dimes and a steal for Ginebra.

The two teams were kept in a 16-all deadlock after the first quarter. This continued in the second quarter, with a Juami Tiongson triple giving San Miguel a 21-18 lead.

But Ginebra started to erupt, unleashing a 15-2 run capped by a pair of free throws by Brownlee to grab a 36-23 lead.

This set the tone for the rest of the way, as the Gin Kings lead grew to as much as 20 points, 54-34, after a Rosario layup at the 7:21 mark of the third.

But San Miguel slashed the lead to half, 56-66, after a 3-pointer by Jericho Cruz with 10:16 left.

However, Rosario’s 3-pointers and a Brownlee slam kept the Beermen at bay, 74-59.

The defending champions tried to come back once again, cutting the lead to nine, 79-88, with 1:46 to go.

Finishing touches by Brownlee, though, slammed the door shut for the Beermen.

After the game, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone lauded his team and Rosario for the great defensive performance. 

“I just think our guys really, you know, came out and just played great on the defensive side. I remember looking up at the score and they had like 25 points with about four minutes left in the half and I was going, wow, how'd we do that? I couldn't figure it out,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone told reporters. 

“But just a lot of heart led by this guy [Rosario.] I mean, he was all over the floor. He's always been all over the floor defensively for us and on the boards and been that X-factor for us. But tonight he was also huge on the offensive side, knocking down shots, getting offensive rebounds,” he added. 
“So, you know, Troy kind of represented our performance tonight and I thought we just really played hard. And again, Troy kind of represents that for us.” 

Stephen Holt provided 15 points for Ginebra, while Japeth Aguilar added 11. Scottie Thompson chipped in a near triple-double of eight points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Jabari Narcis powered the Beermen with 17 markers and 10 boards. Perez added 14, while June Mar Fajardo had 12 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks.

Ginebra rose to 5-2 in the season, while San Miguel dropped to 3-4.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thunder roar to 14th straight win, repel Knicks

Thunder roar to 14th straight win, repel Knicks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Make it 14 in a row.
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Heat ban Butler for seven games and will listen to offers

NBA: Heat ban Butler for seven games and will listen to offers

1 day ago
Six-time NBA All-Star forward Jimmy Butler was suspended by the Miami Heat for seven games on Friday (Saturday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Eala opens quest for historic Aussie Open berth vs higher-ranked Croatian

Eala opens quest for historic Aussie Open berth vs higher-ranked Croatian

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
And the stage is set.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine gymnastics body to be hailed as best sports association for 2024 at PSA Awards

Philippine gymnastics body to be hailed as best sports association for 2024 at PSA Awards

1 day ago
It was a year like no other for the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP).
Sports
fbtw
Belangel drops career-high 36 points in Korean Basketball League win

Belangel drops career-high 36 points in Korean Basketball League win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
SJ Belangel erupted for a career-high 36 points to lead the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus over the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 114-77, in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco thwarts Hong Kong Eastern

Meralco thwarts Hong Kong Eastern

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts arrested their two-game losing streak after outlasting Hong Kong Eastern, 88-83, in their PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova pulls out of Australian Open over back injury

Krejcikova pulls out of Australian Open over back injury

7 hours ago
Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova said Sunday she was pulling out of this month's Australian Open over a back...
Sports
fbtw
Sport-funding body focuses on infrastructure upgrade

Sport-funding body focuses on infrastructure upgrade

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Build, build and build.
Sports
fbtw
Naomi Osaka retires injured from Auckland Classic final

Naomi Osaka retires injured from Auckland Classic final

10 hours ago
Naomi Osaka retired from the final of the Auckland Classic with an abdominal injury Sunday, a blow to the Japanese star just...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino race car driver Medina on lookout for backers to advance promising career

Filipino race car driver Medina on lookout for backers to advance promising career

11 hours ago
Winning the SR1 Class championship in the 2024 Seaoil Radical Challenge could be the start of something big for Rainy Me...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with