^

Sports

Lady Blazers overcome shaky start vs Mapua, seal another finals return

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 5:50pm
Lady Blazers overcome shaky start vs Mapua, seal another finals return
Former MVP Mycah Go came through with an all-around effort with 12 attack points, 11 digs and seven receptions to lead the Lady Blazers to their 15th win in 17 outings.
NCAA Philippines / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde shook off its opening-set jitters and turned back Mapua, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, on Sunday to earn its fourth straight trip to the finals in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

But it took some scolding from former coach and now team consultant Jerry Yee for the Lady Blazers to wake up from that opening-set slumber, seize control in the final three sets and snare the win.

“We were a little slow in the first set, that’s why coach Jerry woke them up a bit,” said CSB mentor Onyok Getigan referring to Yee.

Thanks to the victory, CSB claimed the first seat in the best-of-three finale next week versus either No. 2 Letran or No. 3 Arellano University, which face off Tuesday at the same venue.

It will be the fourth straight year that the Lady Blazers will play in the championship round where they will have a shot at a magnificent four-peat feat.

Zam Nolasco came through on this one and dropped a match-high 19-point effort in a match that also saw Rhea Mae Densing, Shahanna Rheign Lleses and skipper Mycah Go stepped up with 13, 11 and 10 hits, respectively.

In men’s action earlier, No. 4 Letran shocked top seed CSB, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23, to force a do-or-die showdown for a finals ticket set Tuesday.

BENILDE BLAZERS

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s Manila Clasico

It’s Manila Clasico

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
It’s a marquee “Manila Clasico” clash that both Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra are raring to bag with the...
Sports
fbtw
Appeal to UAAP

Appeal to UAAP

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
In the UAAP, it’s not allowed for players to enter the PBA draft if they’re still enrolled in school, regardless...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Que

All eyes on Que

18 hours ago
After back-to-back triumphs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge, seasoned pro Angelo Que guns for a rare three-peat on the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic and Sinner flex muscles to reach French Open last 16 as Keys survives

Djokovic and Sinner flex muscles to reach French Open last 16 as Keys survives

10 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner flexed their muscles on Saturday, powering into the fourth round of the French Open in straight...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand Open boxing: Fajardo dominates Ukrainian foe to enter semis

Thailand Open boxing: Fajardo dominates Ukrainian foe to enter semis

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
Filipino boxing talent Mark Ashley Fajardo continued to show he has what it takes to become big someday after he overwhelmed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Liquid tramples Team Falcons for second MSC slot

Team Liquid tramples Team Falcons for second MSC slot

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Ream Liquid Philippines repeated its win over Team Falcons PH, 4-2, in the lower bracket finals of the Mobile Legends Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Superal sets out for LPGT return with renewed focus

Superal sets out for LPGT return with renewed focus

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
After a challenging stretch overseas, Princess Superal is making a determined return to Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, bringing...
Sports
fbtw
Delta plays role for Gilas U16

Delta plays role for Gilas U16

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Gilas project director Alfrancis Chua singled out Pampanga Vice Governor-elect Dennis (Delta) Pineda for his unwavering support...
Sports
fbtw
Ibabao Triathlon unfolds in Catarman

Ibabao Triathlon unfolds in Catarman

18 hours ago
Northern Samar celebrates its 60th founding anniversary in style with the staging of the Ibabao Festival 2025 Sunrise Standard...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with