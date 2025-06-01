^

Sports

Stark grabs US Women's Open lead amid chaos at Erin Hills

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 6:06pm
Stark grabs US Women's Open lead amid chaos at Erin Hills
ERIN, WISCONSIN - MAY 31: Maja Stark of Sweden lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at Erin Hills Golf Course on May 31, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.
Patrick McDermott / Getty Images / AFP 

MANILA, Philippines -- Maja Stark stayed composed while others faltered on a punishing Saturday at Erin Hills, putting in a gritty two-under-par 70 to seize the lead heading into the final round of the US Women’s Open in Erin, Wisconsin.

The 25-year-old Swede birdied three holes against a single bogey, bringing her total to 209 and overtaking halfway leader Mao Saigo, who struggled to navigate the treacherous terrain. Known for its thick rough and undulating greens, the Erin Hills layout proved brutal even for solid shots, pushing scores higher across the board.

With just 18 holes standing between Stark and what would be only her second LPGA Tour victory, experts believe she’ll need more than momentum to fend off the hungry pack eyeing the $12-million championship's $2.4-million top prize.

The conditions – lightning-fast greens and tricky pin placements – wreaked havoc on the leaderboard, turning minor mistakes into major setbacks.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit, for example, saw her 55-foot eagle attempt at the par-4 15th roll 90 feet past the hole and into the rough. She finished with a double bogey and a 74, plummeting to joint 36th at 219.

Stark’s round wasn’t flawless – she hit all but two fairways but missed six greens, converting only two of three sand saves. However, her precise approaches and steady putting (28 putts) helped her navigate the chaos.

"I think I'm just going to try to play freely," said Stark. "No one plays well when they’re scared, and that’s something I’ve struggled with before – just trying to hang on."

Spanish rising star Julia Lopez-Ramirez thrust herself into contention with a sizzling 68, highlighted by an eagle on the first hole and three birdies over her last 12 holes.

Despite a setback at No. 3, she finished at 210 – just one stroke behind Stark. Joining her in second are Japan’s Rio Taneda and Hinako Shibuno, who shot 70 and 72, respectively, as well as Saigo, who faded with a 75.

Saigo, the Chevron Championship winner in April, briefly extended her lead with a birdie on the opening hole, but stumbled with three straight bogeys starting on No. 4 and back-to-back miscues on the final holes.

Still, her accuracy off the tee (13 fairways hit) kept her in the mix, despite missing six greens and needing 34 putts.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda also saw her round unravel early, carding a front-nine 40 after four bogeys. But as in the previous round, she staged a late rally, birdying 14, 15 and 18 to salvage a 73 and sit solo sixth at 212 – just three shots behind the new leader.

Korda was sharp off the tee, missing just one fairway and hitting 13 greens in regulation, but she continued to wrestle with her putter, ending up with 33 putts in another punishing day.

With Sunday’s conditions expected to be even more challenging, the title is far from settled. Contenders like Minjee Lee, Linn Grant and Sarah Schmeizel – tied at 213 – after 71, 73 and 74, respectively, along with Ruoning Yin (71), Gaby Lopez (71) and Yealimi Noh (75) at 214, remain well within striking distance.

Over in Japan. Filipino Lloyd Go’s promising run in the Mizuno Open ended in disappointment. After rounds of 70 and 68 kept him in the hunt, Go faltered with a 76 in the third round and collapsed with an 81 on Sunday, finishing second-to-last at 295.

Japan’s Mikiya Akutsu clinched a four-shot win with a final-round 71, finishing at 13-under 275 and securing a berth in next month’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland.

Young Han Song and Riiki Kawamoto, tied for second at 279, claimed the other two spots in the last major championship.

