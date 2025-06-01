^

Sports

Records fall in rousing Palarong Pambansa Laoag staging

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 3:48pm
Records fall in rousing Palarong Pambansa Laoag staging

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – Thirty-two new records were set as Ilocos Norte passed the hosting torch to Agusan Del Sur for next year’s Palarong Pambansa at the close of the games over the weekend at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium here.

NCR tanker Rafael Titus Sia registered three new marks in elementary boys’ swimming to lead the new generation’s march to 65th Palaro throne while Mico Villaran of Western Visayas and Jhul Ian Cañalita of Central Visayas broke two records in athletics.

Swimmer Sophia Rose Garra of Metro Manila as well as archers Chass Mhaiven Colas of Cordillera Administrative Region and Naina Dominique Tagle of Central Visayas also tallied two new records each.

Sia, who shared the most bemedaled athlete award with Garra with seven golds each, set new records in 200m freestyle (2:07.86), 100m backstroke (1:05.44) and 400m freestyle (4:31.39) while Garra owned the 100m freestyle (1:07.61) and 200m individual medley (2:31.41).

In athletics, Villaran seized the new record in 110m hurdles (14.00) and 400m hurdles (53.52) while Cañalita reset the old marks in 3000m steeplechase (9:23.89) and 5,000m run (15:16.31).

Archers weren’t to be left behind as Colas shattered the marks in 50m (328) and 1440 round single fita (1319) while Tagle broke through in the 30m (343) and 1440 round (1294).

From all the record breakers, it was Sam Garcia from CALABARZON who smashed the longest-standing record for 29 years when she tallied 12.48 meters in elementary girls’ shotput to surpass the 10.93 meters set by Canny Amor Bartolome of Davao Region in the 1996 co-hosting of General Santos City and Sarangani.

Cañalita, in the 5000m run, and Cris Ivan Domingo of NCR in the 400m run, also erased two records that stood for almost three decades.

From Tabuan National High School in Bohol, Cañalita surpassed the 15:38.4 record of Davao Region’s Cresencio Cabal in while the Malabon pride Domingo broke the 54.30 record set by Sahipa Bassal of Western Mindanao (Zamboanga Peninsula) — both in the 1998 Bacolod Games.

The record-breaking edition of Ilocos Norte hosting led by governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc and Laoag City mayor Michael Marcos Keon is expected to be even bigger, stronger and better next year in Agusan del Sur, as promised by governor Santiago Cane Jr.

“I am both honored and humbled by the opportunity to welcome and host the Palarong Pambansa 2026 in our province. We have long looked forward to this moment and now that our time has come, we are committed to living up to your expectations,” said Cane Jr. in the closing ceremony as Agusan del Sur also hosted the 2024 CARAGA regional qualifiers for Palaro.

“Furthermore, this is not just a victory for us in the local government but also a powerful source of inspiration to every young athlete in our province who aspires to achieve excellence through sports. We accept this responsibility with pride and a deep sense of purpose. Our commitment is very clear: to deliver a safe, inclusive, and memorable Palarong Pambansa.”

In Agusan, NCR looms to be the heavy title favorites anew after capturing its 18th straight general championship in Ilocos Norte with 117 gold, 70 silver and 50 bronze medals overall in both secondary and elementary divisions for a runaway victory.

CALABARZON (47-68-66) and Western Visayas (44-54-58) completed the podium of the country’s premier scholastic competition organized by the Department of Education and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Ilocos Norte, which hosted the Palaro for only the second time in 65 editions since its debut in 1968, featured its pride Teofilo Yldefonso dubbed as the Ilocano Shark and the first Filipino Olympic medalist as the silhouette on the official logo.  

Yldefonso, also a war hero, won two bronze medals for 200m breaststroke in the 1928 Amsterdam and 1932 Los Angeles Summer Games to also become the first Southeast Asian Olympic medalist.

