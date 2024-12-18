Ramos ignites redemption bid with 2-eagle feat, fires 64

MANILA, Philippines — Determined to make up for last year’s heartbreaking near-miss, Sean Ramos returned with greater focus, sharper skills and an unwavering resolve to seize his moment, shooting a brilliant seven-under 64 in the first round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Thailand on Tuesday.

Last year’s Top 39 finish was a bitter pill for Ramos, but it ignited a fire within him. The diminutive but prodigiously gifted golfer made a resounding statement in the early going of the grueling five-day elims, delivering two eagle-3s on Nos. 2 and 15 and mixing in four birdies to buck a bogey start on No. 10 of the Lake View’s A/B course.

It was a display of composure and brilliance, a testament to his growth over the past year as both a player and competitor.

Ramos' 31-33 scorecard at the par-71 course stood as one of the day’s highlights, propelling him to solo third, just a stroke off Kyungnam Kang and Ajeetesh Sandhu, who both shots 63s. Kang’s eagle-aided round and Sandhu’s nine-birdie effort set a blistering pace, but Ramos’ near-flawless start signaled he is ready to keep pace — and perhaps overtake — his more seasoned rivals.

For Ramos, his performance is about more than just a strong start — it’s about unfinished business. After coming so close to securing an Asian Tour card in his first attempt, the Philippine Golf Tour standout has channeled last year’s disappointment into fuel for this campaign.

His breakthrough win at Lakewood Golf Club last June, where he bested tour veterans Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña, proved his mettle under pressure and served as a springboard to his current form.

Facing an early test on Tuesday after an opening slip on the demanding 10th hole, Ramos showed his growing maturity. He quickly rebounded with a birdie on the 14th and punctuated his round with a soaring eagle on 15.

His fiery last nine (frontside) was capped by a superb stretch of birdie-par-birdie-par-birdie in his closing holes, a finishing flourish that underscored his readiness to seize this opportunity.

With four rounds remaining and a cut looming after 36 holes and again after the fourth round, Ramos understands the battle is far from over. Only the Top 35 will earn the coveted Asian Tour cards for 2025, and Ramos’ impressive start puts him firmly on track — not just to secure a card but to contend for low medalist honors.

Former top amateur Carl Corpus, meanwhile, launched his pro bid with a 67 for joint 12th, highlighting his 33-34 round at Lake View’s C/D course with five birdies, including three straight from No. 8, against a bogey on the 13th.

While Ramos shone and Corpus stayed in early contention, fellow Filipinos Aidric Chan, Enrique Dimayuga and Gab Manotoc faced tougher starts. Chan had a rollercoaster round of five birdies and three costly mistakes that dropped him to 64th, while Dimayuga and Manotoc struggled to find their rhythm, finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard with 77 and 78, respectively.

But the spotlight is on Ramos, whose stellar performance has reignited hopes of Filipino success on the international stage. A year older, wiser and more determined, Ramos appears ready to write his redemption story.

For now, one round of brilliance has placed him within striking distance of his ultimate goal. But as Ramos knows all too well, it’s the journey across all five rounds that will determine whether he earns the Asian Tour card that eluded him — and if this year’s campaign becomes the triumph that fulfills his promise.