Tabuena fights to the end, but falls short by 1 in LIV Golf Promotions

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during the International Series Qatar golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha on November 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena’s quest to advance to Round 2 of the LIV Golf Promotions came down to a dramatic finish, but the Filipino ace fell agonizingly short, missing the cut by a single stroke after carding a three-under 68 at the par-71 Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old shotmaker got off to a promising start, sparking hopes of a breakthrough performance in an elite field vying for a coveted spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League. Back-to-back birdies from No. 2 set the tone early, putting him firmly in the mix.

Tabuena navigated a steady stretch of pars before reigniting his round with a birdie on the par-4 12th, inching closer to the Top 20 and ties group needed to advance.

However, a costly bogey on the par-3 13th halted his momentum, dropping him to joint 30th with just four holes left to play. With the cut pegged at four-under, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker faced mounting pressure to deliver birdies.

On No. 15, he left a makeable 10-footer for birdie just short. His struggles on the greens continued on the next, where a 20-foot putt grazed the lip of the cup for yet another missed chance.

Undeterred, Tabuena regrouped with a brilliant tee shot on the par-3 17th, leaving himself an eight-foot birdie attempt. He calmly drained the putt to move tantalizingly close to the cut line, sitting in a tie for 22nd.

With one hole remaining, the scenario was clear – a birdie on the par-4 18th was essential to extend his campaign.

After a solid fairway wood tee shot, his ball found the short grass, resting 119 yards from the pin. However, his approach shot came up short of the green, eliciting a grimace that betrayed his frustration at missing an opportunity to set up a realistic birdie putt.

Facing a daunting 20-foot birdie attempt, Tabuena left it short and had to settle for par, capping a round filled with both promise and missed opportunities.

His final score of 68 placed him in a tie for 22nd, one stroke shy of the Top 21 players who advanced to the next round. Among them was his flightmate Jeunghun Wang, who delivered an eagle-aided 67 to lead the qualifiers.

The 21 players who advanced joined the 28 exempt competitors in Friday’s second round, with the leaderboard reset. From there, the Top 20 players (no ties) will move on to Saturday’s grueling 36-hole final day.

The ultimate winner will earn a spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League, while the Top 10 finishers will receive exemptions into all International Series events for the 2024 season.

For Tabuena, the near-miss underscored the razor-thin margins at the highest level of competition. Despite the heartbreak, his performance highlighted his resilience and ability to contend under pressure, leaving room for optimism about future campaigns.