Gin Kings cripple Fuel Masters with 18-0 onslaught

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 10:09pm
Barangay Ginebra's RJ Abarrientos drives by Phoenix's Tyler Tio during their PBA Commissioner's Cup game Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra banked on an 18-0 bomb to decimate the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 94-72, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup action Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Ginebra, which rose to 2-0, limited the Fuel Masters to just seven points in the fourth quarter to keep Phoenix winless through four games in the import-laden conference.

Scottie Thompson spearheaded the Gin Kings with 17 points, six rebounds, two steals and aqn assist. Japeth Aguilar added 16 markers and six boards.

The game was tied at 65-all with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter after an and-one play by Phoenix import Donovan Smith.

That was the only field goal of the Fuel Masters for almost a quarter, as they missed 13 field goals until the halfway mark of the fourth quarter.

During that time, the Gin Kings exploded with 18 straight points capped by a layup by Troy Rosario with 6:47 remaining.

A jam by Ken Tuffin at the 6:22 mark of the fourth finally snapped the 18-0 run, 67-83.

But this was not enough to spark Phoenix back into the contest, with Ginebra uncorking an 11-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by Nards Pinto, 94-68, with 2:20 to go.

All-in-all, the Gin Kings outscored the Fuel Masters 23-7 in the final frame and 47-24 in the second half.

Rosario added 14 points for Ginebra, while RJ Abarrientos had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Import Justin Brownlee had just 10 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Smith paced Phoenix with 20 points and 15 rebounds to go with two assists and a block. Tuffin added 15, while Jason Perkins finished with 10.

The Fuel Masters shot just 27-of-75 from the floor, good for 36%, after going 17-of-33 in the first half.

Ginebra connected on 12 of their 29 triples, as they converted 19 points off 14 turnovers.

The victors will take on Hong Kong Eastern next on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, while the losing team will try to tally their first win in the conference against the NorthPort Batang Pier on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

