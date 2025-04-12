^

Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 1:36pm
Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'
Nelson Asaytono is now officially in the PBA's 50 greatest players.
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran PBA head coach Yeng Guiao voiced joy with the inclusion of former players Nelson Asaytono and Yoyoy Villamin in the PBA’s 50 greatest players.

Asaytono and Villamin were among the 10 new additions to the 50 greatest players list.

“The Bull” played for Guiao during his years in a Red Bull Barako jersey, while Villamin suited up for Guiao’s Swift Mighty Meaty Hotdogs squad.

Guiao, during the formal induction of the 10 new players into the PBA Greatest on Friday at the Solaire North Resort, said that he is very happy with the inclusion of the two.

“Siyempre natuwa ako. Masaya ako for Nelson also. I've been Nelson's coach for a couple of years. We won a championship with him. Naging malaking parte siya ng mga teams na coach ko,” he said at the sidelines.

“Naging close kami ni Nelson, family niya. And nalungkot ako nung wala siya [sa 40 best]. Pero kung ano yung lungkot ko nun, yan naman ang tuwa ko ngayon na nandan siya. Ano siguro dun is nadelay lang ng konti. Pero di bali madelay basta nandyan siya. Pareho lang din yun,” he added.

Asaytono was surprisingly left off the 25 best and the 40 best players announced in 2000 and 2015.

One of the most prolific scorers during his time, he finished his PBA career fifth in total scoring with 12,668 points and won seven titles.

Villamin’s greatness was also very apparent during his time under Guiao, the coach said, despite him being in his twilight years.

“Isang player din na natutuwa ako na nandyan na, na naging player ko rin, si Yoyoy Villamin. Towards the end of his career he was playing for me. Even then, yung pa-retire na siya, hirap na hirap pa rin yung mga batang player ni Yoyoy,” he said.

“That was how good he was, how he impacted the PBA and the teams he played for. Aside from Nelson, I'm also happy na nandyan na rin si Yoyoy Villamin,” he added.

Villamin won a total of nine championships, and was named PBA All-Star thrice, a PBA Mythical First Team member once and a PBA Mythical second team member thrice.

Aside from these, he was a seven-time All-Defensive Team member and a Grand Slam champion.

Asaytono, who made a rare appearance on Friday, said that he is happy with his inclusion.

“Finally, nakasama na rin kami rito. As a professional player, tinatanggap na namin kung ano ang nangyari sa amin. Pero okay na, masaya na kami,” he said.

“Masaya lang kami at nakasama kami dito.”

Aside from Asaytono and Villamin, Abe King, Jeffrey Cariaso, June Mar Fajardo, Bong Hawkins, Abe King, Danny Seigle, Scottie Thompson, Arnie Tuadles and Manny Victorino complete the 10 new players.

