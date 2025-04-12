^

Sports

Batang Pier overturn Dyip to open PBA Philippine Cup campaign

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 7:29pm
NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (10) drives past Terrafirma's CJ Catapusan (9) in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Saturday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier had a triumphant debut in the PBA Philippine Cup after flattening the Terrafirma Dyip, 97-75, Saturday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Fresh off a historic stint in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, NorthPort started off hot and finished much hotter to deal the Dyip their second straight loss in the All-Filipino conference.

Arvin Tolentino flirted with a triple-double as he finished with 19 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, to go with a steal and a block.

The two teams were held in a close contest early, with neither gaining a significant edge.

Terrafirma led by one, 13-12, before 12 straight points by NorthPort gave the eventual winners a 24-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

This set the tone the rest of the way, but the Batang Pier still could not leave Terrafirma on the rear-view mirror.

An and-one play by Kevin Ferrer kept the Dyip within striking distance, 58-67, with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter.

But a huge 18-3 run capped by a Joshua Munzon layup off the assist by Tolentino broke the game wide open, giving NorthPort a 24 point edge, 85-61, with 5:54 left in the game.

This was a lead the Batang Pier did not squander, as the game turned into a highlight reel for NorthPort down the stretch.

William Navarro backstopped Tolentino with a double-double of his own, producing 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Munzon chipped in 15 markers, four boards and two dimes for the Batang Pier, who dished out 27 assists on their 35 field goals.

CJ Catapusan carried the load for Terrafirma with 16 points and five rebounds. Ferrer chipped in 15, while Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang had 10 apiece.

NorthPort will try to keep rolling in the PBA Philippine Cup as they face the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Wednesday, while the 1-2 Dyip will try to stop the slump as they take on Barangay Ginebra after the Holy Week break.

