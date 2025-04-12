^

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 10:19pm
Torres leads Road Warriors past Painters
NLEX's Xyrus Torres (77) shoots past the defense of Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood in their PBA Philippine Cup clash Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Xyrus Torres exploded for 28 points to steer the NLEX Road Warriors over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup, 109-95, Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Torres shot 11-of-12 from the field, missing just one 3-pointer to help give Rain or Shine a rude welcome to the All-Filipino conference while giving NLEX its first win.

The Road Warriors started to break the game wide open in the second quarter, turning a 37-34 lead to a 60-50 advantage at the half.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as NLEX led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

The Road Warriors were leading by 17, 95-78, after back-to-back 3-pointers by Torres and Anthony Semerad.

But the Elasto Painters tried to crawl out of that hole, slicing the deficit to nine, 90-99, with 4:24 left following consecutive triples by Santi Santillan and Caelan Tiongson.

But Torres, Robert Bolick, Javee Mocoon and JB Bahio combined for a 10-4 finishing kick to grab the win.

Bolick had a double-double with 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Semerad chipped in 18 markers and seven boards, while Mocon had 12 for the Road Warriors.

Caelan Tiongson powered Rain or Shine with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Elasto Painters’ campaign opener. Santillan, Jhonard Clarito and Adrian Nocum had 13, 12 and 11 points in that order.

The Elasto Painters will try to bounce back against the NorthPort Batang Pier on Wednesday, while NLEX will take on the debuting TNT Tropang Giga next Wednesday. Both games will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

