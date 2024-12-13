HD Spikers eye solo PVL lead

The Cignal HD Spikers will try to end the year with a bang as they face the Petro Gazz Angels this Saturday.

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Galeries Tower vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. - Cignal vs Petro Gazz

MANIL, Philippines — End the year with a bang.

This will be the goal of Cignal when it clashes with equally dangerous Petro Gazz in the last Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference playdate of 2024 at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers are currently atop the heap alongside the Creamline Cool Smashers on pristine 4-0 records and could reclaim the solo lead with a victory over the Angels, who are themselves just breathing down the leaders’ necks with a 4-1 card.

“Mindset is to keep working and moving forward from this game,” said Cignal star spiker Vanie Gandler, referring to their 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Nxled in Cebu last week.

“Petro Gazz is really a good team and we’re hoping to finish strong this year so we will be able to reach our goal,” she added.

But hurdling Petro Gazz is easier said than done as the two-time reinforced Conference champion are likewise on a roll following a three-game streak that included a 12-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 triumph over PLDT Tuesday.

In that game, the Angels had to rely on their three-headed battering ram in Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and Jonah Sabete, who unleashed 21, 19 and 17 points, respectively.

More importantly, that game saw the return of MJ Phillips after missing their early games due to nagging foot issues.

Meanwhile, Galeries Tower (1-4) and Chery Tiggo (3-2) collide at 4 p.m. in the league’s final playdate of the year before resuming January 14 next year.