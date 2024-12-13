^

Perseverance key to Philippines' M6 campaign

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 10:19am
Fnatic ONIC Philippines, the last all-Filipino team in the M6, has lived up to the campaign theme as it is one win away from securing the M6 World Championship.
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — The Philippines is gunning for its fifth M-series title, but the road has been a tough and challenging one so far.

This year sparked the debate if the Philippine era in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is over after the Mid-Season Cup (MSC) saw the emergence of the Malaysian region as the new kings of MLBB. Powerhouse Selangor Red Giants took the MSC trophy and Malaysia's national MLBB team won the World Esports Championship organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF).

With Malaysia eyeing the M6 trophy to complete the golden road, the Philippines centered its world series campaign around one theme: perseverance.

"The context of Pinas Pinakamalakas Music video [the main visual of the Philippine campaign] represents the determination of our MLBB pro players to overcome huge challenges and setbacks in pursuit of achieving greatness. The concept actually reflects not only our MLBB pro players but also shows the unity and strength that represent the whole Philippines. We want to send a strong message that we, as a nation, stand together and will never back down as the Philippines is a force to be reckoned with [in MLBB],” said Alyssa Mae Calicdan, Moonton Games' marketing Manager.

In the music video, Aurora players Renejay "Renejay" Barcase and Edward "Edward" Dapadap with Fnatic ONIC Philippines King "K1NGKONG" Perez, Jann "Kirk" Gutierrez and Grant "Kelra" Pillas are seen overpowered by holographic opponents, in what may be interpreted as the Philippines versus the world. The Filipino squad managed to pick themselves up with renewed determination, fueled by past champions (represented by M-series champion skins that the Philippines have won across different teams over the years) as they seek a fifth M-series title for the country.

"No matter the challenges or differences, Filipinos always come together to support one another. They're not just representing their teams, it’s all about standing as one, [standing] as a nation. Our MLBB pro players face many challenges, and sometimes victory feels very impossible, but they always find a way,” said Calicdan.

Fnatic ONIC Philippines, the last all-Filipino team in the M6, has lived up to the campaign theme as it is one win away from securing the M6 World Championship. The Super Family has had a phenomenal M6 run so far, finishing the Swiss Stages with a 3-0 run and has been undefeated in the knockout stage so far.

