Junior Altas draw first blood vs LSGH in NCAA juniors finals

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 7:34pm
Games Sunday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. - Letran vs San Beda (Battle for Third)

2:30 p.m. - UPHSD vs La Salle-Greenhills (Finals)

MANILA, Philippines — University of Perpetual Help survived a feisty La Salle-Greenhills, 100-96, on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan to move on the cusp of claiming its historic NCAA high school basketball championship.

Lebron Jhames Daep found the right time to deliver a season-high 21 points while Jan Roluna chipped in 20 points, including mammoth free throws in the fourth quarter that helped the Junior Altas seize a 1-0 lead in their short but sweet NCAA Season 100 finals series.

It also put UPHSD on the brink of seizing its breakthrough crown in basketball if it could get the job done in Game Two tomorrow, or, if necessary, in the decider Tuesday at the same venue.

And the Las Pinas-based dribblers hope they wouldn’t be denied that chance after coming one game away from grabbing one before falling to eventual winner Letran in last year’s finale.

But UPHSD almost lost this one after blowing a double-digit lead late before coming through key plays on both ends to preserve the win.

It also produced heroes in Jericho Cristino, skipper Jan Pagulayan and Dan Rosales, who had 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

JUNIOR ALTAS

LEBRON JHAMES DAEP

NCAA PHILIPPINES
