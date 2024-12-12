^

Sports

Victoria Sports Pro Cycling primed for stacked 2025 calendar

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 3:44pm
Victoria Sports Pro Cycling primed for stacked 2025 calendar
The Victoria Sports Pro Cycling (VSPC) team celebrates its 2024 season success and gears up for a hectic 2025 international schedule with a thanksgiving party graced by its families, friends and supporters led by former Quezon City mayor and house speaker Feliciano "Sonny" Belmonte Jr.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Victoria Sports Pro Cycling (VSPC) is ready to conquer every summit of the world with a bevy of international races next year after a productive season highlighted by new heights and feats, individually and team-wise.

At least 20 International Cycling Union (UCI) races are listed for VSPC’s 2025 calendar, making it a perfect chance to paint the Philippine map bigger and brighter in the world of cycling, according to founder and team captain Paco Ochoa.

The first order of business for the continental squad will be the Sharjah Tour in the United Arab Emirates in January as the VSPC doubles down on its noble advocacy of elevating the level of Philippine cycling to the world standards, especially the European circuit.

“Our biggest milestone is that the team has created a culture for Filipino cyclists to compete at the highest level of cycling and to compete against the biggest riders in the world,” said Ochoa.

VSPC, the country’s premier pro cycling club, participated in more than 20 races as well last year across 18 countries with local ace Ean Cajucom making his mark.

Cajucom won the Ramos Cycling Race, Nichol Pareja ruled the PhilCycling National Championships for Road individual time trial (ITT) while Nicolas Sessler topped the General Classification (GC) and the second stage at the Tour of Salalah in Oman, where Jeroen Meijers also had a third-place finish in Stage 4.

In China, Meijers ranked sixth in GC and Cajucom scored a fourth-place finish in Stage 3 of the Trans-Himalayan Racing Race. Meijers then topped the Road Race, Cajucom had a bridesmaid finish in the criterium of the OITA Urban Classic in Japan while Marcelo Felipe earned the King of the Mountain title in Stage 1b of the International Tour of Hellas in Greece and finished 19th overall.

As a team, VSPC topped the Oita Classic and impressed at the Tour of Salalah in Oman (third), Tour of Routhe Salvation (fourth) in Turkey and the Trans-Himalayan Cycling Race (fifth) in China.

And there is no stopping the VSPC from there on when it returns home for the Philippine Nationals after its UAE stint before embarking on a world tour with stops in the Netherlands, Slovenia, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Serbia, Japan, Lithuania, China, Romania, Indonesia, Oman and Malaysia.

VSPC will parade a 15-man roster this season with four foreign reinforcements to join Ochoa, Cajucom, Sessler, Meijers, Pareja and Felipe. They are Alexis Pagara, Ismael Grospe Jr., Daniel Ven Cariño, Edson Carbadora, Miguel Andrei Obmerga, Kenneth Maramba and Edgar Nieto with veteran Spanish rider Hector Carretero serving as sports director.

Local champions El Joshua Cariño and R-Jay Peralta join Carretero as assistant sports directors in the formidable VSPC roster made up of seasoned and promising riders from different clubs here and abroad.

CYCLING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tigresses send UAAP finals series vs Lady Bulldogs to winner-take-all Game 3

Tigresses send UAAP finals series vs Lady Bulldogs to winner-take-all Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Still alive.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao comes off the bench to will Archers to series-extending Game 2 win

Quiambao comes off the bench to will Archers to series-extending Game 2 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Just a few minutes before Wednesday's tip-off of Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament finals, Kevin...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana, RHJ power TNT over Magnolia

Oftana, RHJ power TNT over Magnolia

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Riding on Calvin Oftana’s furious bombardment and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s usual brilliance, TNT stopped the...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a disappointing UAAP Season 87, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have started beefing up their roster with three key recruits...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Lopez moves on from Game 2 lapses

UP's Lopez moves on from Game 2 lapses

5 hours ago
University of the Philippines’ high-flying forward Francis Lopez offered no excuse for his late mishaps against the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
National inter-tertiary basketball tournament pushed

National inter-tertiary basketball tournament pushed

4 hours ago
On the heels of the launching of the All-Star Basketball Friendship Games, Fr. Vic Calvo, Letran’s representative to...
Sports
fbtw
Back-to-back MVP Kacey dela Rosa maintains UAAP title remains the ultimate goal

Back-to-back MVP Kacey dela Rosa maintains UAAP title remains the ultimate goal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
After being named the back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player in the women’s division, Ateneo Blue Eagle Kacey dela Rosa...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo most searched sports personality in Philippines for 2024, says Google

Yulo most searched sports personality in Philippines for 2024, says Google

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipino double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo topped the Philippines’ sports-related Google searches in 2024, Google...
Sports
fbtw
'A matter of pride': Saudis rejoice as World Cup bid approved

'A matter of pride': Saudis rejoice as World Cup bid approved

6 hours ago
Fireworks and drones depicting the iconic golden World Cup trophy lit up the sky in Saudi Arabia's capital Wednesday after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with