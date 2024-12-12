^

Sports

Young gets last laugh as Hawks oust Knicks in NBA Cup

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 1:48pm
Young gets last laugh as Hawks oust Knicks in NBA Cup
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates the win on the logo after the quarterfinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2024 in New York City. The Hawks defeated the Knicks, 108-100, to advance to the semifinal round.
Elsa / Getty Images / AFP

NEW YORK – Trae Young was booed before the game tipped off. After the final buzzer, Young had the last laugh as the modern-day “Knicks Villain” struck again at Madison Square Garden. 

Young scored 22 points and dished out 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks 108-100 Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time) in the Emirates NBA Cup. 

It was on this iconic Garden floor of the world’s famous arena in 2021 when Young’s star turn happened at the Knicks’ expense. He bowed to the infuriated home crowd after the Hawks dismantled the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs and became the next great Knicks Villain after Reggie Miller in the ‘90s. 

Young rekindled that moment with a new taunting celebration. 

Taunted by the sold-out Garden crowd with “F*ck Trae Young” chants throughout the game, the Hawks star returned the favor by rolling an imaginary dice at the center court logo while dribbling the clock out to celebrate another big win against the Knicks. 

“We should win the game if we don’t want [Young] to do that,” Brunson told reporters after the loss.

Brunson had a big hand in the Knicks’ second-half meltdown as he played a sub-par game. Dyson Daniels’ defense limited Brunson to just 14 points on a rough 5-of-15 shooting.

As Brunson took a nosedive, Young soared in the second half.

Young drilled 12 points in the third quarter, including a personal 8-0 run to wipe out a 66-62 Knicks lead. De’Andre Hunter, who led Atlanta with 24 points off the bench, extended their run to 11-0 with a 3-pointer as the Hawks took command 73-66 and never looked back.

“He made tough plays,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Young. “He’s a great player. You have to guard him with your team.”

The Knicks were able to do so for the most part, as Young shot 8-of-22 from the field. But their defense slipped in the third quarter.

Vastly improved Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson added 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

The win bought the Hawks their ticket to Las Vegas, where they will face the resurgent Milwaukee Bucks in the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Josh Hart paced the Knicks in scoring with 21 points, which was a tell-tale sign that the Knicks offense wasn’t right on this night.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and 19 rebounds, but he was the only double-digit rebounder for the Knicks, who were hammered on the boards.

Atlanta outrebounded New York 58-49. The Hawks were plus-10 on the offensive glass.

“They shot 40% [from the field] and we shot 43%, but the second and third shot was the problem,” Thibodeau said.

The Hawks had nine more attempts from the field due to winning the offensive rebounding battle, which they took advantage of and made three more shots than the Knicks, which ultimately spelled the difference.

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for Heavy.com.

ATLANTA

HAWKS

KNICKS

NBA

NBA CUP

NEW YORK KNICKS

TRAE YOUNG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tigresses send UAAP finals series vs Lady Bulldogs to winner-take-all Game 3

Tigresses send UAAP finals series vs Lady Bulldogs to winner-take-all Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Still alive.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao comes off the bench to will Archers to series-extending Game 2 win

Quiambao comes off the bench to will Archers to series-extending Game 2 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Just a few minutes before Wednesday's tip-off of Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament finals, Kevin...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana, RHJ power TNT over Magnolia

Oftana, RHJ power TNT over Magnolia

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Riding on Calvin Oftana’s furious bombardment and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s usual brilliance, TNT stopped the...
Sports
fbtw
JB, DJ reunion unlikely

JB, DJ reunion unlikely

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Meralco’s replacement import DJ Kennedy and Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee were teammates for two years at St. John’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a disappointing UAAP Season 87, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have started beefing up their roster with three key recruits...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
National inter-tertiary basketball tournament pushed

National inter-tertiary basketball tournament pushed

3 hours ago
On the heels of the launching of the All-Star Basketball Friendship Games, Fr. Vic Calvo, Letran’s representative to...
Sports
fbtw
Back-to-back MVP Kacey dela Rosa maintains UAAP title remains the ultimate goal

Back-to-back MVP Kacey dela Rosa maintains UAAP title remains the ultimate goal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
After being named the back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player in the women’s division, Ateneo Blue Eagle Kacey dela Rosa...
Sports
fbtw
Hawks rally to beat Knicks, reach NBA Cup semis

Hawks rally to beat Knicks, reach NBA Cup semis

4 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks, fueled by 22 points and 11 assists from Trae Young, erased a 10-point third-quarter deficit to beat the...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Lopez moves on from Game 2 lapses

UP's Lopez moves on from Game 2 lapses

4 hours ago
University of the Philippines’ high-flying forward Francis Lopez offered no excuse for his late mishaps against the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with