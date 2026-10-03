Saso advances but slips to 33rd as Thitikul, Mack pull ahead

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The Chevron Championship 2026 at the Memorial Park Golf Course on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso safely made the weekend play but lost ground in the standings as Jeeno Thitikul and Polly Mack surged to the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the LOTTE Championship at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Saso carded a two-under 70, highlighted by four birdies, including a clutch one on the 18th that salvaged a 34-36 round and earned her a second straight final-36 appearance after a string of missed cuts in her bid to regain her once-vaunted form.

The two-time US Women’s Open champion, however, slipped from a share of 22nd to joint 33rd at 139, seven strokes behind the co-leaders Thitikul and Mack, who matched 132 totals after firing identical 65s.

Carolina Melgrati and Ina Yoon were next at 133, with Melgrati shooting a 65 and Yoon a 67, while Michelle Zhang and first-round leader A Lim Kim were tied at 134 after rounds of 67 and 69, respectively, setting up a crowded leaderboard heading into the weekend of the $3-million LPGA event.

For Saso, simply making the cut for the second straight tournament offered another encouraging step in her comeback. But with the leaders pulling away on a course that has continued to yield low scores, she will need a much stronger third-round showing to make a significant move up the leaderboard.

Backed by ICTSI, Saso opened Friday with birdies on two of her first three holes, raising hopes of another sustained charge. But a bogey on No. 4 stalled the momentum. She recovered the stroke on No. 7, only to give it back on the par-5 10th before settling into a run of pars.

Saso finally broke the string with a birdie on the closing hole to finish with a 70 and keep herself within striking distance of the upper half of the field.

At the top, Mack and Thitikul fashioned identical bogey-free 32-33 rounds to seize control and set up a potentially spirited battle over the final 36 holes.

Melgrati also mounted a charge, turning in a near-flawless 34-31 card to move within one stroke of the lead. Yoon, meanwhile, produced one of the day’s more remarkable recoveries.

The Solaire ambassadress endured a disastrous triple-bogey seven on No. 3 but responded with eight birdies, including six over her final 10 holes, to storm back into contention. She closed with a 36-31 card and a 133 total.

Over in California, Clariss Guce and Dottie Ardina struggled in the second round and slipped down the leaderboard at the Epson Tour Championship at Indian Wells Golf Resort, also on Friday.

Guce, who opened with an impressive 68 at the par-71 Players Course, stumbled to a 73 after bogeying three of her first seven holes and never fully recovering. She dropped another stroke on No. 10 and closed with another bogey on the 18th after making her lone birdie of the round on No. 16.

Ardina likewise struggled to sustain her opening-round momentum, bogeying two of her first nine holes. She briefly got back to even with a birdie on No. 10 but gave the stroke right back with bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15, settling for a 74 and falling to joint 40th at 140.

Thai ace Cholcheva Wongras remained atop the Epson Tour Championship leaderboard despite slowing to a 69 following a blistering opening 63. Her 132 total kept her two strokes clear of Mirabelle Ting, who carded a 68 for 134.

Megan Streicher, meanwhile, surged into contention with a 64, moving to 135 and three strokes off the pace heading into the weekend.